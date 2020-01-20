Alex Newell Will Host BroadwayCon's First Look Featuring COMPANY, CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, SING STREET and More

At BroadwayCon's First Look, attendees will be treated to an exclusive showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows of the season. Hosted by Alex Newell, Broadway alum and star of NBC's new television series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," First Look will feature ten shows, all performing exclusively for BroadwayCon fans. Newly added to the lineup are Caroline, or Change, Company, and Sing Street.

At BroadwayCon 2018, Newell performed his show-stopping number, "Mama Will Provide" from Once on This Island, as part of a celebration of songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

First Look will kick off BroadwayCon in a new prime spot on Friday, January 24, 2020, leading into a full weekend of programming and events celebrating Broadway and theatre. Previously announced, First Look 2020 will also feature performances from SIX, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, Emojiland, Between The Lines, and Tony Award-winning Hadestown. Tickets are available now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

"BroadwayCon's First Look is one of the only times a theatre fan can see a preview of the year's most exciting offerings," says Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management and Co-Founder of BroadwayCon. "There is no better chance for fans to experience performances from so many Broadway shows all in one place. With this showcase now on the first day of BroadwayCon, we'll be able to bring all that enthusiasm for the current season of Broadway shows with us all weekend."

Previous BroadwayCon First Look appearances have included Hadestown featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Waitress featuring Sara Bareilles, Indecent featuring Paula Vogel, Come From Away featuring Jenn Colella, Anastasia featuring Christy Altomare, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Kiss Me, Kate, Moulin Rouge, The Prom, Gettin' The Band Back Together, Escape to Margaritaville, Children of a Lesser God, Amelie, Bandstand, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hello Again, Miss Saigon, Significant Other, Sunday in the Park with George, The Play That Goes Wrong, Found, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Tuck Everlasting.





