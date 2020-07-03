Alex Newell, Christina Sajous and More to Appear in 'Walkout' Video As Part of THE WALKOUT PROJECT

Black artists and entrepreneurs have joined together for #TheWalkoutProject, a movement beginning July 4th to support Black businesses.

Creator of #TheWalkoutProject, Sidney Dupont, says "Black people have lived in fear. We have been methodically, systematically, and socially conditioned to make white people feel comfortable. We have done this to elevate in the workplace, for better housing opportunities, and for the basic safety of our lives and our Black children's lives. And yet still, we are killed, beaten, and heavily policed. The Walkout Project was created by artists to cancel out the mentality of white comfortability by instead focusing on the equity of the 'Black Dollar.'

My vision for this project has always been to say to the country and to the world one singular truth: 'Until we're all free, no one is free.' Black people cannot possibly claim freedom when the system that is supposed to protect and serve us instead continues a destructive and traumatic pattern of taking Black, unarmed civilian life. This is why we are asking Americans to join us in #TheWalkoutProject kickoff this July 4th. We will be walking out of the system by supporting exclusively Black-owned businesses that day. And we especially encourage the support of Black LGBTQ+ owned businesses."

Support Black Business. Support Black Artists. Support #TheWalkoutProject."

Veatrix, a Black-owned production company, is producing a new song and music video titled "Walkout," which will be released on July 4th, 2020 in conjunction with #TheWalkoutProject boycott. "Walkout" is a hip-hop protest anthem, written as a response to the senseless killings of Black Americans at the hands of police and in an effort to support Black-owned businesses.

The song "Walkout" will be exclusively released on Tidal, and the corresponding music video will be exclusively released on the official website for #TheWalkoutProject.

Hamilton's Tamar Greene (George Washington) and Jared Dixon (Aaron Burr), lend their rap vocals to the video, with another past Hamilton star, Amber Iman, joining the video fresh from the revolutionary 3-Day Broadway Advocacy Coalition workshop, Broadway for Black Lives Matter.

In addition, this project's star-studded cast includes Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Once On This Island), Ari Groover (Little Shop of Horrors), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Christina Sajous (SpongeBob), Crystal Kellogg (School of Rock), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Beautiful), Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago, Pippin), Hailee Wright (Beautiful), Jasmin Richardson (The Book of Mormon), Kayla Davion (Tina), Kennedy Caughell (Wicked), Marla Louissaint(The Visitor), Michael Stiggers (The Lion King), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) Terence Archie (Company), Jenna Marie Graves (Ailey II), Yael Reich (Hadestown), Amanda Castro (In The Heights), Ashley De La Rosa (Hamilton, Beautiful), Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud), Aashley Morgan (Beautiful), Malcolm Armwood (Hadestown), Housso Semon (The Lion King), Garrett Coleman (Hammerstep), Courtney Cochran (Dance Theatre of Harlem, (Brooklyn Ballet), Vanessa Carlton (3x Grammy Nominee), Melissa Benoist (CW's Supergirl, Beautiful) with Joshua Roberts (Britton & the Sting) on drums and Chris DiMeglio (TILT Brass) on horns.

The full creative team for the music video "Walkout" includes: Sidney Dupont as composer/lyricist/director, Jonathan Mousset Alonso as Musical Arranger, James Rushin as Music Supervisor, and Amy Marie Seidel (Tectonic Theater Project) as Associate Director.

It is the hope of everyone involved that the Walkout video inspires all Americans to participate in #TheWalkoutProject boycott on July 4th and to follow #TheWalkoutProject as they continue to support Black Business, Black Artists, and Black Voices.

All proceeds from the video will be donated directly to the following organizations fighting for equality, Black Voices, Black Stories and Black Lives: Black Lives Matter, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Black Visions Collective, Campaign Zero, Color of Change, National Bail Fund Network, and Marsha P Johnson Institution National Urban League.

If you are located in New York City, here are some great resources to find your local Black-owned businesses, www.nycityblack.com and www.blackownedbrooklyn.com.

Learn more at www.thewalkoutproject.org.

See a trailer for the video below!

