Alex Brightman Will Appear On THE VIOLET HOUR: A LATE-NIGHT SHOW FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION
Host Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring you aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft for THE VIOLET HOUR. Winnifred's earthly guests this month include Tony-nominated Broadway star Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and conservationist BRETT JENKS (President and CEO, Rare, Center for Behavior and the Environment), with rousing tunes from musical guest EILEEN! Plus, laughs, games, music from the ensemble, and more! THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format - with a far-out twist. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space. They talk about how to save the planet - or at least enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere. This month, it's the "Family Meat Feast of Gratitude" transmission! What does it mean to be thankful for our silly lives on this planet? How do you talk to your loved-ones and notso-loved-ones at Thanksgiving about our world's problems and the climate crisis?
THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on November 17, 2019 at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets and information available at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour11-17-2019
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actress and 1993 Tony Award nominee Ann Crumb has passed away following a long struggle with ovarian... (read more)
What You Can (and Can't) Bring Into a Broadway Theatre
Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside a Broadway ... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On Tour
The National tour of Once On This Island is now officially on the road across the country! Once On This Island will play over 25 cities in its first y... (read more)
Tickets For MRS. DOUBTFIRE On Broadway Are Now On Sale
Tickets for the Broadway premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical, are now on sale at Telecharge.com. Produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin Mc... (read more)
FLYING OVER SUNSET Will Hold an Open Call For the Role of Sophia Loren
An open call will be held for the role of Sophia Loren in the new Broadway musical FLYING OVER SUNSET, produced by Lincoln Center Theater.... (read more)
CITY OF ANGELS Will Transfer to the West End, Starring Rosalie Craig, Hadley Fraser, and Vanessa Williams
Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at the... (read more)