Alex Brightman Will Appear On THE VIOLET HOUR: A LATE-NIGHT SHOW FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION

Host Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring you aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft for THE VIOLET HOUR. Winnifred's earthly guests this month include Tony-nominated Broadway star Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) and conservationist BRETT JENKS (President and CEO, Rare, Center for Behavior and the Environment), with rousing tunes from musical guest EILEEN! Plus, laughs, games, music from the ensemble, and more! THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format - with a far-out twist. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space. They talk about how to save the planet - or at least enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere. This month, it's the "Family Meat Feast of Gratitude" transmission! What does it mean to be thankful for our silly lives on this planet? How do you talk to your loved-ones and notso-loved-ones at Thanksgiving about our world's problems and the climate crisis?

THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on November 17, 2019 at 7:00pm. Doors at 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets and information available at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour11-17-2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You