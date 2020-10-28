Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold and More to Celebrate Halloween With VASTHY'S FRIENDS

Vasthy’s Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide.

Broadway's newest children's web series, Vasthy's Friends is hosting a virtual Halloween family event on Zoom and Youtube Live on October 31st. Join Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman (School of Rock) Gilbert Bailey (Book of Mormon), Dana Steingold (Avenue Q) along with Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) and Rob Morrison (Assassins) for scary stories, dance parties and costume contests! Proceeds from the Beetlejuice Broadways Halloween Bash will go to benefit The Actors Fund.

Producer and host of Vasthy's friends, Vasthy Mompoint: "I was very sick last year, and it was the scariest time of my life. My bills got out of control and I was unable to pay, The Actors Fund stepped in and provided me with financial and mental comfort. For years I had done fundraisers for them not grasping that they are indeed Super Heroes who put their money where their mouths are, and right now, they need support more than ever."

Vasthy's Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of her husband, Mason Granger and Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination live stream & on-demand video platform and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes. Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage.

Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Says Mompoint " The goal is to keep kids engaged and bring them joy, help parents take a much-needed break, and help employ the hundreds of Broadway artists who are out of work for the foreseeable future. I believe the way to change the world is through our youth. It's easier to teach a kid to love than unteach an adult to hate."

Viewers can make a tax-deductible donation to https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/vasthy-s-friends

