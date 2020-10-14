Alanis Morissette's Audible Original Premieres Thursday, October 22

'Words + Music' debuts Thursday, October 22 exclusively on Audible.

Grammy-award winning artist Alanis Morissette's Audible Original, Alanis Morissette: Words + Music, debuts Thursday, October 22 exclusively on Audible. In this musical narrative, inimitable songwriter and rock luminary Morissette unpacks a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in a powerful and thoughtful rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity and human being. She takes listeners through the personal experiences that sparked her artistic journey and shares what encouraged her to release her first studio album in eight years.

A down to earth, global pop star. A deeply spiritual, cerebral powerhouse. A famously outspoken introvert. For her millions of fans, and the few unacquainted, defining rock luminary, Alanis Morissette, is an exercise in dichotomies and nuance. And though her most formidable traits are seemingly at odds with one another, they're oddly enough, completely emblematic of all of us: complex, conflicting, and most importantly, ever-evolving. But here's the rub: We don't like our pop stars that way! Especially when they're 21, and female, and it's still the mid 90s. In her courageously raw and musically rich Words + Music, the inimitable Alanis Morissette draws us right into that central supposed paradox, as she opens up about the lifelong process of discovering that her voice is, in fact, composed of a multitude of voices. And despite external forces teaching her to sublimate certain ones as a child (anger, sadness, fear) and later, cultural forces demanding she oughta stick to one as a persona, Alanis has come out on the other side with a sense of peace and gratitude for her-only-human-chorus of coexisting internal voices.

With her striking command of language and profound emotional fluency, the now 46-year-old covers an enormous amount of personal ground with listeners, unpacking a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in an evocative rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity, and woman. Listen closely, as Alanis weaves her fascinating, funny, at times, painful autobiographical story between eight of her most anthemic/kick-ass tracks. If you're looking for Alanis to perform enthralling new versions of songs like "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," "Thank U," or "Hand in My Pocket" matched with compelling detail about the tunes and her creative process-well, you're in the right place. And if you're looking for Alanis to delve even deeper: to mine, examine, and ultimately make sense of seminal moments in her life as a means to inspire and enlighten your own? Grab your earbuds, you'll be vastly rewarded!

By the end of her captivating session an impressive truth emerges: While most of us do soul search, only the rarest among us have the courage and discipline to actually cultivate what we discover. Alanis Morissette is such an example: willing to constantly listen to herself and respond in kind. After shaking up the world 25 years ago with Jagged Little Pill, hear her, today‚ as she continues to reach new heights: this time by revealing the range of her own humanity to help connect us with ours.

Listen to a sneak peek here:

