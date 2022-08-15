Alan Cumming to Debut Stand-Up Comedy Special on Showtime

Emmy® nominee and Tony winner Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Cabaret) will debut his first SHOWTIME comedy special, CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA, with a premiere on Friday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Cumming hosts this cabaret-style gathering featuring seven up-and-coming queer comedians that represent not only the diversity of the queer spectrum, but also of comedy styling - from stand-up to characters to musical performances. The 75-minute special features Joe Castle Baker, Julia Shiplett, duo Zach Teague & Drew Lausch, Nori Reed, Pat Regan, and Larry Owens.

Cumming earned three Emmy nominations for his role as Eli Gold on The Good Wife. In addition, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a leading actor in a musical for Cabaret, and he received a BAFTA® Awards, Scotland nomination for best actor for Prague.

Described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business, Cumming has also won over 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, and received both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland award from his homeland. He was also made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LGBT equality by Queen Elizabeth II.

CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA is produced by Matt Schuler (FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE), with Alan Cumming serving as executive producer and Ryan Cunningham (Expecting Amy) serving as director and executive producer.

Photo Credit: Jill Greenberg/Courtesy of SHOWTIME