Alan Cumming to Debut Stand-Up Comedy Special on Showtime

The special will premiere on Friday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Aug. 02, 2022  

Emmy® nominee and Tony winner Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Cabaret) will debut his first SHOWTIME comedy special, CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA, with a premiere on Friday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Cumming hosts this cabaret-style gathering featuring seven up-and-coming queer comedians that represent not only the diversity of the queer spectrum, but also of comedy styling - from stand-up to characters to musical performances. The 75-minute special features Joe Castle Baker, Julia Shiplett, duo Zach Teague & Drew Lausch, Nori Reed, Pat Regan, and Larry Owens.

Cumming earned three Emmy nominations for his role as Eli Gold on The Good Wife. In addition, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a leading actor in a musical for Cabaret, and he received a BAFTA® Awards, Scotland nomination for best actor for Prague.

Described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business, Cumming has also won over 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, and received both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland award from his homeland. He was also made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LGBT equality by Queen Elizabeth II.

CLUB CUMMING PRESENTS A QUEER COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA is produced by Matt Schuler (FUNNY WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE), with Alan Cumming serving as executive producer and Ryan Cunningham (Expecting Amy) serving as director and executive producer.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount Global, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports.

SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service cross all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®.

Photo Credit: Jill Greenberg/Courtesy of SHOWTIME



