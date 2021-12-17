Ailey to Share Holiday Revelations with Free Broadcast of #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala Benefit

The Ailey organization is sharing the gift of Holiday Revelations with a free broadcast of the #ReunitedWeDance Opening Night Gala on Wednesday, December 22 at 10am ET. Viewable via Ailey All Access, YouTube and Facebook through Dec. 28, this first-ever streaming of a one-night-only gala performance builds upon a cornucopia of Ailey All Access online programing that has inspired millions of people in over 121 countries since March 30, 2020.

The joyous celebration "honoring our audience, our inspiration," will feature star-studded red carpet highlights and performances from the New York City Center stage of Artistic Director Robert Battle's tour-de-force duet Ella with vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, the forward- looking Love Stories finale portraying a luminous future built on the lessons and legacy of the past, Clifton Brown and talented students from The Ailey School in Bird Lives!, Mr. Ailey's beloved Revelations and more.

Benefit co-chairs were Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer; vice chairs were Jill & Gunther Bright and Anthony A. Lewis. The annual benefit raised over $1.7 million to support the creation of new works, scholarships to The Ailey School, and Ailey's educational programs for children.

Alvin Ailey's legacy continues to live on through the organization's performances and programs, as well as inspiring people through film. Jamila Wignot's powerful AILEY documentary, a resonant biography of trailblazing visionary Alvin Ailey, is opening the 36th season of PBS American Masters with a national television broadcast premiere on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 9 p.m.(check local listings), pbs.org/ailey and the PBS Video app. Heralded as a must-see at the Sundance Film Festival, a critic's pick at Tribeca Film Festival, and now receiving Oscar buzz, the film is told through Ailey's own words, along with interviews with those close to him, and features evocative archival footage and rarely seen historic performances.

Each year, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater enlightens and unites with a universal celebration of the human spirit through the African-American heritage and the modern dance tradition in performances around the world, including an annual season launching in New York City and continuing on a United States tour. For further information on Ailey's performances and programs, visit www.alvinailey.org.