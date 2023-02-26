Ailey Visits White House & City Hall During Black History Month

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, an American cultural ambassador to the world, and Artistic Director Robert Battle were officially welcomed to the White House and New York City Hall this month as the organization's performances and programs reach across the country during Black History Month. In addition, Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans for an I LOVE NY Black travel initiative at Ailey's home - The Joan Weill Center for Dance - New York City's largest building dedicated to dance.

On Friday, February 11, Artistic Director Robert Battle and members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater took time out from sold-out performances at Washington's John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center to appear as special guests at a White House luncheon organized by First Lady Jill Biden for Governors' spouses during National Governors Association winter meeting. After performing excerpts from Alvin Ailey masterpieces, Cry and Revelations, in the East Room, the dancers and Mr. Battle were greeted by President Joe Biden.

The Ailey organization's hometown, New York, also extended its welcome on February 14, Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Laurie Cumbo greeted Robert Battle at City Hall, to inaugurate an installation of 15 photographs documenting the Ailey Moves NYC! initiative. Hung in the City Hall rotunda, conference rooms, and workspaces throughout the executive side of the building, the photos depict the lively, free outdoor dance performances and classes reaching audiences in all of New York City's five boroughs in summer 2022. The installation will remain on view for six months, marking the beginning of a broader initiative to celebrate the city's diversity and bring artwork to city buildings across the boroughs.

As part of New York state's commemoration of Black History Month, on Friday, February 24, Artistic Director Robert Battle welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul to The Joan Weill Center for Dance - to announce plans for an I LOVE NY Black travel initiative designed to grow the state's tourism and encourage Black traveler visitation. Held in Ailey's building - the largest dedicated to dance in the city known as the capital of dance - the program launched with a dynamic performance by students from The Ailey School in Virtues by Amy Hall Garner.

During the celebration of Black History Month, Ailey performances and programs are reaching across the country. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's National tour continues through May 14 with stops in Berkley, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Newark (full schedule below). The passionate spirit and extraordinary technique of Ailey's dancers will be showcased in a diverse repertory of exciting new works, including acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham's Are You in Your Feelings? and Jamar Roberts' In a Sentimental Mood, the company premiere of Twyla Tharp's Roy's Joys, and new production of Survivors, Alvin Ailey's powerful tribute to Nelson Mandela.

Ailey II, the next generation of dance, is also on tour through February 25 before returning to New York City for a two-week spring season at The Ailey Citigroup Theater, March 22 - April 2. The 12-member ensemble will treat New York audiences to two dynamic programs, Poetic Motion and Empowered, featuring works by founder Alvin Ailey, Robert Battle, William Forsythe, Ailey II Artistic Director Francesca Harper, Andrea Miller, and former Ailey Company member Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish.

In conjunction with these national tours, a variety of Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs will be offered across the country, including school-time performances in select cities that introduce young audiences to the magic of Ailey and the popular curriculum-based Revelations Residencies for middle school students and AileyDance for Active Aging workshops for adults 50+ led by Master Teacher and former Ailey star Nasha Thomas.

Ailey Extension's Black History Dance Series culminates on Saturday on February 25 at 3:30pm ET in a workshop on Afro-Cuban Dance and the Diaspora with LaMora. Spotlighting the global influence of Black Dance Artists, Ailey Extension invites people of all ages and experience levels to join in-studio at the Joan Weill Center for Dance-NYC's largest building dedicated to dance-or online from wherever they are to dive into a variety of weekly classes, including dance techniques such as African-Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, Afro'Dance, and hip-hop.

The critically acclaimed American Masters: AILEY documentary is now streaming online for free at PBS.org. Director Jamila Wignot's resonant biography is told through previously unheard audio recordings of Alvin Ailey's own words, along with interviews of those close to him, evocative archival footage, and historic performances. The film takes viewers on a journey of discovery with the legendary choreographer and groundbreaking artist whose dances center on the Black American experience with grace, strength and beauty. In 1958, Alvin Ailey founded Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to carry out his vision of a company dedicated to enriching the American modern dance heritage and preserving the uniqueness of the African-American cultural tradition. Ailey said that one of America's richest treasures was the African-American cultural heritage- "sometimes sorrowful, sometimes jubilant, but always hopeful."

For more information about Ailey's performances and programs, visit: www.alvinailey.org.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2023 Tour Schedule

2023 Tour Dates and Venues (subject to change)

Feb 3-4 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Feb 7-12 - Washington, DC - Opera House, John F. Kennedy Center for the Perf. Arts

Feb 16-19 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

Feb 21-22 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Feb 24-26 - Philadelphia, PA - Academy of Music, Kimmel Cultural Campus

Feb 28-Mar 1 - Blacksburg, VA - Moss Arts Center, Virginia Tech

Mar 3-5 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Mar 8-12 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University

Mar 17-19 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Opera House

Mar 21 - Lincoln, NE - Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 24-25 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Apr 4-5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre

Apr 7-8 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Apr 11-16 - Berkeley, CA - Zellerbach Hall, Univ. of CA at Berkeley

Apr 18-19 - Davis, CA - Mondavi Center for the Perf. Arts, Univ. of CA at Davis

Apr 22-23 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Apr 25 - Newport News, VA - Virginia Arts Festival / Ferguson Center for the Arts

Apr 28-30 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

May 2 - Burlington, VT - The Flynn

May 4-7 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

May 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

May 12-14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Ailey II Tour 2023 Tour Schedule

Feb 23 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb 25 - Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 22-Apr 2 - New York, NY - Ailey Citigroup Theater

Photo Credit: Tony Powell