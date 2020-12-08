Ailey Forward Virtual Season Continues With Heartfelt Farewell Program Celebrating Ailey's Longest Tenured Dancers

On Wednesday, December 9th at 7:30pm ET Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's innovative Ailey Forward virtual holiday season continues with a heartfelt celebration of Ailey's longest tenured dancers Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims.

After nearly 25 years with the company, the beloved duo will be honored with a moving farewell tribute program featuring a new recording of the central duet from The Winter in Lisbon, and an assortment of excerpts of the duo's performances of Night Creature, Polish Pieces, "The Lake" from The River, and "Fix Me, Jesus" from Revelations, as well as Linda in a solo from Memoria. This touching program also includes a talk between the two beloved dancers and esteemed choreographer Ronald K. Brown.

Following this inspiring presentation, fans can join in the dance during a livestream Masterclass with Glenn Allen Sims and Linda Celeste Sims on Saturday, December 19 at 2:00pm ET. The lauded dancers will guide students through an in-depth 90-minute class inspired by Ailey movement style, followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

On Friday, December 11th at 7:30pm ET, Ailey presents an exhilarating Dancing for Social Justice program with performance excerpts from Jawole Willa Jo Zollar's powerful ballet Shelter, a passionate statement about the physical and emotional deprivation of homeless people and Kyle Abraham's Untitled America, a work that shines a light on the impact of the prison system on African-Americans. Fittingly, a timely discussion centered around the arts and social justice will be shared through a BattleTalk conversation moderated by Artistic Director Robert Battle with Kyle Abraham, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and activist and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.

For a limited time, audiences can continue enjoying the first three Ailey Forward presentations, featuring reimagined works, archival performances, and accompanying commentary from revered artists. Available until Wednesday, December 9, the star-studded 'Revelations Reimagined' Opening Night Benefit uses historic film footage to bring Alvin Ailey and the Company from six decades ago to the virtual stage alongside current company members in newly filmed excerpts of Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece filmed at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center, a spectacular jewel overlooking the Hudson River. An Ailey & Ellington Family Program that includes a conversation focused on Duke Ellington between Robert Battle and Wynton Marsalis and excerpts of the spirited Pas de Duke with Ailey stars Jacqueline Green and Yannick Lebrun on the top of the landmark Woolworth building, newly-filmed versions of the masterful Reflections in D starring veteran Ailey dancer Vernard Gilmore, and the classically influenced Night Creature accompanied by reminiscences from Sarita Allen, an original cast member and current Ailey Extension teacher is available through Saturday December 12. After witnessing this captivating performance, audiences can learn the alluring choreography from Sarita Allen during a livestream Night Creature Workshop on December 12 at 2:00pm ET. Fans have until Monday, December 14 to catch 'Dancing Spirit' which explores the significance of spirituals featuring Artistic Director Robert Battle in conversation with Reverend Eboni Marshall Turman and singer Toshi Reagon, a performance by students from The Ailey School, and departing dancer Hope Boykin in an excerpt of Matthew Rushing's ODETTA.

Throughout the 2020 virtual holiday season engagement, which extends through New Year's Eve, Ailey's talented artists will unveil a total of nine presentations including A Jam Session for Troubling Times, a new work by Ailey Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts celebrating the centennial of jazz revolutionary Charlie "Bird" Parker and the Revelations-inspired world premiere Testament created by Matthew Rushing, in his first season as Associate Artistic Director, in collaboration with Company member and Assistant to Rehearsal Director Clifton Brown and former Company member Yusha-Marie Sorzano. Each free broadcast is available for one week on Ailey's Website, Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo, and made possible through the generous support of Bank of America, the Revelations at 60 Sponsor during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2020 virtual season. For more information, visit alvinailey.org/virtualseason.