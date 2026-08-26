Ailey Extension to Mark Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month with 30 Days of Classes

Ailey Extension is inviting people of all ages (16+), backgrounds, and experience levels to celebrate National Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) with a curated collection of workshops and classes designed to expose participants to Latin cultures through dance. Whether moving to the beat of Havana drums, learning fundamental Latin dance steps, or sweating it out to cumbia and reggaeton rhythms in a cardio class; everyone is welcome to get moving with Ailey Extension's elite instructors all month long.

On Friday, September 18, meet Ailey Extension at The Whitney Museum of Modern Art for a dynamic, fun-filled Afro-Latin dance class with Katherine Jiménez as part of the museum's Free Friday Nights, which invites all to enjoy the museum for free and partake in special workshops including pop-up dance classes with Ailey Extension instructors.

Celebrate National Dance Day on Saturday, September 19 at the Ailey Studios with a full slate of classes including a special Heels Workshop with Luz The Odyssey. This all-levels pop-up class will incorporate traditional heels technique with Vogue fem. Luz will help participants develop ankle strength and improve balance and coordination while discovering the secrets of strutting in heels with confidence.

On Monday, September 21, Ailey Extension is teaming up with one of Broadway's biggest plays for a special in-studio Buena Vista Social Club Broadway Dance Workshop featuring choreography from the hit Broadway musical inspired by the 1950s Afro-Cuban social club scene in Havana, Cuba. Wesley Wray, star of the original cast who began his dance journey at AileyCamp Miami, will teach participants dance moves from the Tony Award-winning choreography created by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Throughout the month Ailey Extension will continue to offer Latin and Latin-inspired classes seven days a week in a variety of dance and fitness styles such as salsa, Afro-Cuban, samba/Afro-Brazilian, Afro-Haitian, Cuban Modern Dance Technique, and Zumba. Taught by renowned NYC instructors, adult classes at Ailey Extension in a welcoming, non-competitive environment.

Additional opportunities to celebrate Latin & Hispanic Heritage Month with Ailey Extension will be announced at ailey.org/workshops.

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