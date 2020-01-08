Ailey Extension Dances Into 2020 With Special Workshops To Help New Yorkers Reach Their New Year's Resolutions
This January, Ailey Extension is helping New Yorkers dance into 2020 and reach their New Year's resolutions with workshops designed to help people get moving as they tap into new skills and experiment with different approaches to dance.
Students of all experience levels are welcome to learn about and explore Ailey's genius as a choreographer during a Celebrating Alvin Ailey workshop with Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison; practice confidence at an Absolute Beginner Heels workshop with celebrity dancer Jessica Castro; learn the fundamentals and flavor of Salsa from two-time world salsa champion Bruno Alexander Rodriguez; experience the richness and diversity of West African dance and drum in a day of classes at the West African Celebration with recognized choreographer Maguette Camara & Friends; or make dance a fun family affair at the West African Family Day workshop with The Ailey School instructor Imani Faye. Whether New Yorkers are looking to try new experiences, spend more time with family, take on new hobbies, or simply get moving more often, Ailey Extension has a workshop to help take steps towards their 2020 goals.
Dancers looking for a longer commitment that will help them improve their skills over time can sign up for Ailey Extension's 8-week Spring Performance Workshop. This rewarding experience allows students of all experience levels to learn to use the body as an instrument of movement as they grow into a more confident dancer as they rehearse original choreography and prepare to take the stage at Ailey Citigroup Theater. Throughout January students can also take part in recurring workshops Afro Flow Yoga with Gina Onayiga and Move Your Curves with Pretty BIG Movement.
New Yorkers who would like to save money in 2020 can take advantage of Ailey Extension's limited time offer and purchase a 5-class card at the discounted rate of $89. Available through Sunday, January 12, this special rate helps returning students save money on weekly classes at a price that pays homage to what would have been Alvin Ailey's 89th birthday on January 5.
Each new workshop presents an opportunity for novice and professional students alike to explore new dance styles, refine their technique, and connect with others in the NYC dance community while being taught by the city's top instructors at The Joan Weill Center for Dance - home of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, and The Ailey School.
For further information about workshops at Ailey Extension, and to register visit www.aileyextension.com.
