Ahrens and Flaherty, Michael R. Jackson and More Announced for Upcoming Episodes of THE HOOK, WITH ANDY EINHORN
Additional guests include Troy Anthony & Benjamin Velez, David Foster & Annmarie Milazzo, and more!
Broadway On Demand has announced that new episodes of the interview series, "The Hook, with Andy Einhorn" about the inner workings of successful musical theater composition, are now available on Broadway Access Pro.
Hosted by acclaimed musical director, Andy Einhorn, new episodes of "The Hook" feature Broadway favorites, including Tony Award® winners Lynn Ahrens + Stephen Flaherty, Troy Anthony & Benjamin Velez, David Foster & Annmarie Milazzo, Pulitzer Prize® winner Michael R. Jackson, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt, Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff + David Hein, Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar, Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman + Scott Wittman, Tony Award nominee Frank Wildhorn, and Tony Award winner David Yazbek.
"The Hook, with Andy Einhorn" gives viewers a seat at the piano as established theatre composers and lyricists reveal the stories behind some of their most memorable and famous songs. Ever wonder about that catchy combination of melody, lyrics and rhythm that stays in your head long after a song is over? That's the hook. Curious about how a composer came up with a famous melody? And why a lyricist chose a particular word or rhyme? Or how a certain song made it into a show? Join esteemed Broadway musical director and host, Andy Einhorn, to find out.
Broadway Access Pro provides essential master classes and top performer training from Broadway stars and creators. Unlock secrets from Broadway's industry leaders with over 250 episodes of content, featuring more than 100 Broadway icons and 45 Tony Award® Winners. Access a full suite of exclusive Broadway education content, including programs on acting, dance, producing, directing, audition technique, accent courses, business coaching, performer focused fitness and more. Learn from Broadway's Best at home or on-the-go with Broadway Access Pro.
Stay connected even when we're apart with the Broadway Access Pro Subscription. Annual cost will be only $49.50 ($99 for the two-year subscription), plus 20% off select special TV On Demand events (Regular cost is $119.88 per year). Broadway Access Pro takes us back to Broadway in a whole new way.
Whether you're looking to sharpen your vocal and dance skills, learn how to get cast in a Broadway musical from casting directors, or get an inside look at the creative process of designing a show for the stage - Broadway professionals share secrets about their technique and process. Support the arts and the artists you love and respect.
Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.
For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.
