African Burial Ground Announces Call For Virtual Poetry Performances
Poetry submissions due Friday, February 19, 2021.
In honor of poet, author, screenwriter, dancer, actress, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, the African Burial Ground National Monument will showcase virtual poetry performances using Facebook Premiere.@AfricanBurialGroundTo submit your poetry and be featured on the African Burial Ground National Monument social media platforms, please email your video submissions and poem to:
african_burial_ground@nps.gov Requirements:
· Video must beMP4Format
· Recordings must be horizontal
· Quality must beHD 720porFull HD 1080p
· Please refrain from using background music
· Content must be family friendly
· Must show clear view of face in video
· Video must not be longer than 5 minutes
