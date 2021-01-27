African Burial Ground Announces Call For Virtual Poetry Performances

In honor of poet, author, screenwriter, dancer, actress, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, the African Burial Ground National Monument will showcase virtual poetry performances using Facebook Premiere.@AfricanBurialGround

To submit your poetry and be featured on the African Burial Ground National Monument social media platforms, please email your video submissions and poem to:

Requirements:

· Video must beMP4Format

· Recordings must be horizontal

· Quality must beHD 720porFull HD 1080p

· Please refrain from using background music

· Content must be family friendly

· Must show clear view of face in video

· Video must not be longer than 5 minutes

Poetry submissions due Friday, February 19, 2021.