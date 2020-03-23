Adam Lambert Hopes to Play George Michael On the Big Screen

While Adam Lambert continues his successful turn filling Freddie Mercury's shoes as the frontman of Queen, the singer revealed in a recent interview that he hopes to play another music legend on the big screen: the great George Michael.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, Lambert said, "You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George's life. I think that would be very interesting. That'd be cool, I just feel like, we don't know that much about him."

Before his death in 2016, George Michael sold more than 80 million records worldwide. His 1987 debut solo album, Faith, sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Michael garnered seven number one singles in the UK and eight number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. In 2008, Billboard magazine ranked Michael the 40th most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 Top All Time Artists list.

Michael won numerous music awards throughout his 30-year career, including three Brit Awards-winning Best British Male twice, four MTV Video Music Awards, four Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards, and two GRAMMY AWARDS from eight nominations.

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit Whatya Want From Me and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. Adam followed this success with his second album, Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the No. 1 spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly-anticipated third album, The Original High, was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit Ghost Town. Adam joined the cast of GLEE for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He went on to judge on THE X FACTOR Australia where the artist he mentored, Isaiah, won the show. As well as touring the US with Queen, 2019 will see Adam release his fourth album, and also star is his first animated feature: The Playmobil Movie.





