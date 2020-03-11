Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson Join GOSSIP GIRL Reboot at HBO Max

Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson have joined the ensemble cast of the HBO Max reboot of Gossip Girl, according to Deadline. Thomas Doherty and Zion Moreno have also been cast in the series.

The reboot is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media - and the landscape of New York itself - has changed in the intervening years.

The 10-episode reboot hails from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios.

Gevinson most recently starred off Broadway in Assassins. She also starred in the off-Broadway productions of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow and Days of Rage. She was seen on Broadway in The Cherry Orchard, The Crucible, and This is Our Youth. Her television roles include guest-starring roles on SCREAM QUEENS and CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone reboot.

Chanler-Berat originated the roles of Henry in Next to Normal, Peter in Peter and the Starcatcher, and Nino in Amélie. On television, he had guests roles on Elementary, Veep, and The Good Wife.

Read the original article on Deadline.





