Actress and Author Alexandra Silber's Memoir 'White Hot Grief Parade' Released Today

"A powerful and luminous story of grief and coming-of-age and a beautiful tribute to the relationship between a father and daughter."

Alexandra Silber seems to have everything: brilliance, beauty, and talent in spades. But when her beloved father dies after a decade-long battle with cancer when she is just a teenager, it feels like the end of everything. Lost in grief, Al and her mother hardly know where to begin with the rest of their lives.



Into this grieving house burst Al's three friends from theatre camp, determined to help out as only drama students know how-and they're moving in for the duration. Over the course of that winter, the now five-strong household will do battle with everything Death can throw at them-meddling relatives, merciless bureaucracy, soul-sapping sadness, the endless Tupperware. They will learn (almost) everything about love and will eventually return to the world, altered in different ways by their time in a home by a river.



Told with raw passion, candor and wit, White Hot Grief Parade is an ode to the restorative power of family and friendship-and the unbreakable bond, even in death, between father and daughter.

Silber is a Grammy-nominated actress and singer who starred most recently as Tzeitel in the Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof." She earlier played Hoddel in a revival of the same show in London's West End. It was those two roles which inspired her to write After Anatevka. Her other Broadway credits include "Master Class," "Arlington" (Outer Critics Circle nomination), "Hello, Again" (Drama League nomination), and "She Loves Me." She has appeared on all three incarnations of "Law & Order" and has performed in a variety of outlets ranging from The 57th Grammy Awards to Carnegie Hall.

Click here to purchase White Hot Grief Parade.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You