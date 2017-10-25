Actress Natassia Malthe Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape During NINE Film Casting

This week, new allegations surrounding Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, were unearthed as actress/model Natassia Malthe alleges that Weinstein forcibly engaged in nonconsensual sex with her while courting her for a role in film version on the musical "Nine."

At the event the actress described her encounter with the disgraced movie man.

"I opened the door and his clothes were messy and his face didn't look normal and I thought, 'Could he possibly be on drugs?'" Malthe recalled at the event. "He took off his pants and sat on the bed. I was feeling panicked and wondering, 'What should I do?'...He was a very large man, and at the time, I weighed 98 pounds."

The actress then went on to describe what has become a familiar pattern in the Weinstein case, with the producer attempting to gain leverage by explaining that many famous actresses who had engaged sexually with him have gone on to win Oscars from his films. Malthe says she asserted that she had no interest in the "casting couch."

Following the discussion, the actress alleges that the media mogul engaged in lewd conduct before raping her and quickly leaving the room.

The following day, she received a copy of the script for the film version of "Nine" at her hotel rooM. Shortly thereafter, Weinstein contacted her to set up a meeting for the part.

Though the actress was uncomfortable with her encounter with the producer, she still decided to pursue the role. After director, Rob Marshall, requested that she pursue more dance training for the film, Weinstein asked her for a second meeting at the Peninsula Hotel to discuss the role further.

After expressing her reservations to meet with Weinstein a second time, she was assured that an assistant would be present at the meeting, which somewhat mollified her fears.

Upon her arrival at the hotel room, the promised assistant left the room, leaving Malthe with Weinstein and another unidentified woman who began to engage in sex acts with Weinstein.

Following the lewd encounter, Malthe says that she made an angry phone call to Weinstein and yelled at him for the incident, causing him to become angry. Following the call, the actress says she gave up on pursuing the role.

Malthe continued by saying, "I felt that my dreams had been shattered," Following the incidents, the actress says that she left the United States and and experienced trauma-related depression following the sexual assault.

The actress did not press charges or contact law enforcement over the alleged rape, explaining her reluctance to come forward with her story. She explains that she chose to speak up to act as an example for her son and others who should never have to repeat her experiences.

Without going into specifics, she revealed that she has experienced other instances of harassment from other powerful men in Hollywood throughout her career.

"Actresses should not have to demean themselves to be successful. The situation with Harvey was not isolated," Malthe said. "The experiences with Harvey were the worst. Hollywood men should not be allowed to force women to gratify them sexually in order to move ahead."

Read the full story at Variety.

