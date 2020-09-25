Actors' Equity Lauds Senators Durbin and Cortez Masto for Introducing the Worker Health Coverage Protection Act
Kate Shindle, President of Actors’ Equity Association stated: 'They understand how important health care is for all workers, especially those in the arts industry,'
Actors' Equity Association has commended Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), for their introduction of the Worker Health Coverage Protection Act, which will offer 100% COBRA health insurance subsidies for those who have lost their health insurance due to the pandemic.
"While the HEROES Act remains shamefully stalled in the Senate because Mitch McConnell would rather ram through a Supreme Court nominee, we are grateful for the leadership of Senators Durbin and Cortez Masto. They understand how important health care is for all workers, especially those in the arts industry," said Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association. "We were among the first to shut down and will be the last to fully return. Without further action, too many in the arts and entertainment sector - which provides a larger share of our national economy than agriculture, transportation, or warehousing - face the prospect of losing their health care while the industry is shut down. The Senate must act."
Background: In April, Equity called for a COBRA subsidy as unemployment began to skyrocket in the arts and entertainment sector. In May the House passed the HEROES Act, which includes a 100% COBRA subsidy for displaced workers. The language is modeled after similar efforts during the 2008 financial crisis, when the federal government offered COBRA subsidies to workers who were laid off through no fault of their own. In May, Equity called for the U.S. Senate to pass a COBRA subsidy without delay. Since then, Over 4,900 Equity members and supporters have signed a petition calling for the subsidy. Thousands more have signed a petition supporting the HEROES Act.
Equity members' health insurance is tied to how many weeks out of the year they work on contract. As lost work for Equity members stretches on, more lose access to their insurance each month. COBRA allows them to maintain their union health insurance, and a subsidy waives cost-prohibitive fees to do so.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recaps AVENGERS: ENDGAME as Olaf
After promising his followers to recap the latest Avenger film as Olaf once 1500 registered to vote or verify their registration, Josh Gad has deliver...
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment
Broadway performers, industry veterans and more are discussing the ways in which the extended shutdown of live entertainment is going to affect Broadw...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...