Actors' Equity Disputes SAG-AFTRA's Claim That Equity Asked for a 'Waiver' to Represent Actors in Filmed Stage Productions
Actors' Equity has accused SAG-AFTRA of negotiating lower paying contracts with Equity theaters for streaming productions.
Deadline has reported that Actors' Equity executive director Mary McColl today deniedSAG-AFTRA's claim that Equity had asked for a "waiver" to represent actors who perform in filmed stage productions during the pandemic.
Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA said that "It is unconscionable for Equity staff to accuse SAG-AFTRA of disrupting relationships and leaving workers behind when we are offering the very waiver Equity's leadership asked us to grant them. They never would have requested a waiver if they did not clearly understand and recognize our jurisdiction in this area."
In a statement made today, Mary McColl shared:
"That is false... Equity staff and elected leadership were clear, consistent and transparent that temporary COVID-19 remote agreements were necessary, but did not seek a 'waiver.'"
The SAG-AFTRA waiver would temporarily cede jurisdiction over taped theatrical presentations to Actors' Equity during the "Pandemic Period," ending on April 30, 2021. Limitations include: Taped shows can't be exhibited on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, CBS All Access, and Peacock - which would fall under SAG-AFTRA's jurisdictions - and can only be viewed on restricted digital platforms "that can be accessed only by ticketholders or subscribers of the existing Equity bargaining partner."
Actors' Equity has accused SAG-AFTRA, of encroaching on its territory by negotiating lower paying contracts with Equity theaters for streaming productions.
SAG-AFTRA has made deals for at least 60 productions with theaters that have pivoted to streaming in lieu of their usual live productions.
In addition to lower pay rates for actors, contracts negotiated through SAG-AFTRA do not count toward Equity healthcare or pensions. Equity estimates that actors have lost $600,000 in earnings as $150,000 in employer contributions to the Equity-League Health Fund as a result of lost contracts.
Read the full story HERE.
