Actors Connection to Host Free Q&A on Showcase Material Selection
The discussion will cover what agents seek from performers, common showcase mistakes, and strategies for making an impact in limited time.
Actors Connection is offering a FREE Zoom Q&A on Showcase Material Selection on Wednesday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The event is designed to help actors prepare for one of the most important steps in launching their professional careers: showcasing for talent agents and managers.
During this free online Q&A, actors will hear directly from a panel of successful New York talent agents about selecting and preparing material for an industry showcase. The discussion will focus on practical, actionable advice performers can begin applying to their showcase preparation immediately.
Topics will include what agents want to see from emerging actors, common showcase mistakes, choosing material that highlights an actor's strengths, making an impact within limited time, and approaching the showcase as a professional introduction to the industry.
The event is open to performers across the United States. Actors Connection especially welcomes members of the Class of 2027 from BFA and professional actor-training programs—as well as the professors, faculty members and educators helping prepare them for the transition into the professional marketplace.
FREE ZOOM Q&A: SHOWCASE PREP FOR STUDENT PERFORMERS
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
6:30 p.m. ET
Space is limited. Actors, professors and training programs interested in attending can reserve a spot through Actors Connection: https://www.actorsconnection.com/seminars/2026-10-07-free-zoom-showcase-prep-for-student-performers/
ABOUT ACTORS CONNECTION
Since 1991, Actors Connection has provided actors with educational programming and opportunities to connect with leading entertainment industry professionals. Through classes, seminars, workshops and showcases, Actors Connection helps performers develop the skills, industry knowledge and professional relationships needed to navigate today's entertainment business.
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