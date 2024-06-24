Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe to Perform at Stitch Bar & Blues in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell-bent on dragging the blues of 1960's Chicago and the Blue Note catalog into the 21st century, Bees Deluxe continues their musical mission at Stitch Bar and Blues on West 37th Street in Manhattan on Saturday, July 13th.

The band, fronted by British guitar monster Conrad Warre, seamlessly infuses elements of jazz, funk and psychedelia into a genre-bending blend that they have christened "Acid Blues."

"Our style is a bit more unpredictable than the basic blues," says Paul Giovine the group's drummer. "We stretch out, improvise and give even familiar tunes a fresh twist."

With a repertoire that includes compositions by the band as well as reimagined arrangements of tunes by artists like: Billie Holiday, Etta James, the three Kings, Joe Zawinul and Jimi Hendrix, Bees Deluxe brings an infectious sense of fun and serious musicality to each show.

Stitch Bar & Blues, in midtown Manhattan's Garment District boasts excellent sound, top-notch cocktails and a devotion to presenting the best blues music. There's never a cover charge so it's easy to drop in and catch the excitement and spontaneity of live performance.

Bees Deluxe returns to Stitch Bar & Blues with a hot-off-the-presses new album called "Hallucinate." The album, composed by Warre (with one credit to Band) is garnering rave reviews nationally and internationally. Don't miss this chance to catch this exciting evening of music and mayhem with Bees Deluxe on Saturday, July 13th at Stitch Bar & Blues.