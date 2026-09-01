Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation Will Host Annual Benefit in October

Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation will host the annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education, featuring Josh Groban and Friends, on Monday, October 19, 2026 in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

This year alone, the Find Your Light Foundation has awarded over $1.5 Million to 257 nonprofit organizations in 40 states, ensuring access to high quality arts education for over 600,000 K-12 youth.

Hosted by Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban, this special Benefit Concert will honor trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis and The Oliver Sacks Foundation.

“At a time when access to the arts is more important than ever, I’m honored to once again host the Find Your Light Benefit Concert in support of arts education,” shared Josh Groban. “Every year, I’m inspired by the incredible organizations and educators across the country who work tirelessly to make sure young people have the opportunity to discover their creativity, build confidence, and experience the transformative power of the arts. This special evening is about coming together to celebrate their work and raise the vital funds needed to keep these programs thriving.” Groban added, “I’m so grateful to the extraordinary artists, friends, and icons who continue to join me on this stage and lend their voices to this important cause. I can’t wait to share another unforgettable night of music and celebration with our guests, and to come together in support of ensuring that every student has the chance to find their light through the arts.”

On being honored with the Find Your Light Award, Wynton Marsalis explains, “It is a deep honor to join my friend Josh Groban at the Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education this fall at Jazz at Lincoln Center. I have followed the excellent work that Josh and his family have devoted themselves to for two decades with their Find Your Light Foundation. Witnessing this young advocate grow into a powerful exponent of high-quality arts education has been an absolute joy. The foundation’s mission is life-affirming, healing, and vital. Every young person deserves the opportunity to discover the transformative power of music and the arts. I’m grateful to join the stellar roll call of worthy individuals and institutions who have received the Find Your Light Award, and look forward to being part of this celebration with everyone who works to ensure that the arts become an essential part of every student's education.”

On being honored with the Arts for Healing award, Executive Director Kate Edger stated, “The Oliver Sacks Foundation is delighted to accept this award acknowledging Dr. Sacks’s work and legacy in bringing the powers of music to public awareness. Oliver first met Josh Groban about twenty years ago, and was intrigued to learn about the work Josh was doing with his foundation to bring access to the transformative powers of music and arts education to schools. Our gratitude goes to Josh Groban, and to all at the Find Your Light Foundation, for shining a light on this important research and highlighting the lifelong benefits that exposure to, and participation in, music provides—especially to youth, but indeed for all of us.”

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