Aaron Sorkin Thinks THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Could Be A Musical

Aaron Sorkin sees musical potential in the courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago Seven.

In a recent virtual 92Y talk, screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin discussed musical potential for his most recent project, the courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago Seven.

Sorkin said, "You're going to laugh at me for saying this, but I think this would be a great musical."

Stage and screen star Hugh Jackman showed immediate interest, writing in the chat: "Let me know when it's finished ...I'm happy to audition."

The film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You