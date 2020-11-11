Aaron Sorkin Thinks THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Could Be A Musical
Aaron Sorkin sees musical potential in the courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago Seven.
In a recent virtual 92Y talk, screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin discussed musical potential for his most recent project, the courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago Seven.
Sorkin said, "You're going to laugh at me for saying this, but I think this would be a great musical."
Stage and screen star Hugh Jackman showed immediate interest, writing in the chat: "Let me know when it's finished ...I'm happy to audition."
The film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.
It features an ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Former Prima Ballerina With Alzheimer's Dances to Remembers and Dances to Swan Lake
A video has been released of a former prima ballerina with Alzheimer's remembering the music she used to dance to....
Matthew Morrison Will Lead DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL! on NBC; Plus a Video Preview!
NBC is bringing the magic of Dr. Seuss' world to life in a new musical production airing next month! Matthew Morrison will star as the title role in ...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Will Reunite for Live Concert, Streamed From NYC!
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill is reuniting on stage for one...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...