Aaron Michael Ray To Make Solo Debut With THE AUBRASSITY At The Green Room 42

Aaron Michael Ray will make his solo debut with THE AUBRASSITY on April 13 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42. The one-night-only performance will blend jazz, musical theatre, and R&B, alongside trumpet performance and storytelling.

The concert will explore themes of risk-taking and artistic identity, with Ray performing selections from the Great American Songbook, musical theatre repertoire, and original material.

Ray will be joined by guest performers Liisi LaFontaine and Eleri Ward. The performance will be directed by Adam Winer, with music direction by Dionne Hendricks.

Ray’s previous credits include Come From Away (First National Tour), Huzzah! at The Old Globe, and Ghost of John McCain Off-Broadway. LaFontaine’s credits include Moulin Rouge and Dreamgirls in the West End, while Ward is known for her recordings of Sondheim’s work and original music releases.

Tickets for THE AUBRASSITY are now on sale.