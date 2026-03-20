Aaron Large-Caplan's GUITAR AMERICA 250: REVOLUTIONARIES AND ROCKSTARS Out Now

Aaron Larget-Caplan – the international guitar virtuoso and composer – is making his Navona Records debut with a full-length ground-breaking album, Guitar America 250: Revolutionaries and Rockstars, which is currently available. He and guest musicians and poets commemorate more than two centuries of the United States’s musical history, with 21 tracks of guitar solos, spoken word, and a premiere recording for violin and guitar. Listen here!

Larget-Caplan will be supporting the album with national tour dates throughout 2026, including key concerts in Boston, MA (April 11); Providence, RI (April 19); and Northampton, MA (April 25). His full concert itinerary is available on his website.

Guitar America 250 journeys through the soundscapes of a diverse nation, exploring its ideals and contradictions, and its reinventions and dreams. Featuring 15 premieres of music and poetry by abolitionists, suffragists, immigrants and revolutionaries, the old sounds anew and reflects our America. Guest artists read selections by American poets and writers Frances Harper, Walt Whitman, Henry David Thoreau & John Cage, and James Madison with Aaron’s own amended version of the Bill of Rights.

The album’s special guests include acclaimed violinist Irina Muresanu, with spoken word contributions from the late poet, writer and musician Charles Coe; composer, visual artist, and musician Jeffrey Lependorf; and Grammy Award-nominated baritone Trevor Neal.

Guitar America 250 presents new arrangements of traditional American songs from before the Civil War through the World Wars, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “Over There.” Larget-Caplan also performs music by American composers of the 20th and 21st centuries including premieres of arrangements of John Cage, Alan Hovhaness, Irving Berlin, Ian Wiese, and a guitar-and-violin duet written by Florence Price. The album also features gems from the worlds of musical theater (“America” from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story), rock (Van Halen’s “316”), and classic pop (Paul Simon’s “America”).