Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Will Bring THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW to New York City Center

Comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will bring an all-new iteration of their show, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show to City Center on November 25th and 27th.

Throughout the show's 9-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, as well as survived immaculate conceptions, A.I., body swaps, and elf attacks. You never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store. Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as "the reigning queens of Christmas," this show is not only a moment of respite, but a celebration of community, at a time when we need it most of all.

BenDeLaCreme says, "Jinkx and I are honored and grateful to bring our show back to New York City's Midtown at such a legendary and impactful performing arts institution. For the past 9 years, ‘The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show' has given back to us what we hope to give out every holiday season: joy, community, lots of laughter, and a space to uplift each other.”

Monsoon says, “New York has become a true second home for me. We are thrilled to be bringing this show to the heart of the city this year. The embrace we've felt from our New York audiences are a huge part of how we got to where we are now; a truly unique, holiday themed SPECTACULAR, as full of gravitas and impact, as it is irreverent and filthy. The perfect pairing of raunch and revelry."

This marks the dynamic duo's 8th live holiday show production, following the massive success of seven previous holiday tours, and cult-classic holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020. Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year--a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will announce its full 2026 tour dates this July.

The show is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

Artist presale begins May 12 at 12 p.m. EST at JinkxandDeLa.com (Code: HOHOHO). General onsale begins May 14 at 12 p.m. EST. VIP Packages, including a photo opportunity with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase.

About BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme is an actor, comedian, director, writer, global drag icon, and founder of the award-winning production company BenDeLaCreme Presents. International Tours: Director, head writer, lead producer, and star of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show for 9 years running (hailed by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, TODAY Show), Ready To Be Committed, Terminally Delightful, Cosmos, Inferno A Go-Go. Director: Monét X Change: Life Be Lifin’ (Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Jinkx Monsoon: Live at Carnegie Hall. TV/Film: Happiest Season (Hulu), The Daily Show (Comedy Central), After Midnight (CBS), MSNBC.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Broadway: Oh, Mary! (Named one of the Best Performances of 2025 by The New York Times, People Magazine, USA TODAY), Pirates! The Penzance Musical (Drama League nomination), Chicago. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, The Vaudevillians. International Tours: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. TV: Doctor Who (Maestro), Steven Universe (Emerald), Resident Alien (Bruce).

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