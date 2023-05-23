AUSTEN'S PRIDE Will Play One-Night-Only Concert at Carnegie Hall

The concert is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 PM.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 3 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 4 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Producer R. Erin Craig announced today that the new musical Austen's Pride will play a one-night-only concert engagement at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 PM. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs and orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs, Austen's Pride is directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri, who will also conduct the evening, and choreography by Lisa Shriver. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are now on sale

“We are so thrilled to reintroduce Austen's Pride to the world with a magnificent concert staging, complete with a brilliant cast and a lavish 24-piece live orchestra at the prestigious Carnegie Hall,” said R. Erin Craig. “Following a prolonged pandemic-induced break, we couldn't have imagined a more fitting way to propel this stunning production into the future. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing with you all the exciting surprises that are to come.

In this extraordinary new musical of “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen's Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world's stages. 

Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Also directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers 'Pride and Prejudice' with the author's personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen's Pride captures the lilt of Austen's language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen's Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT. 

Austen's Pride is produced by R. Erin Craig and Fitzwilliam LLC with The Fourth Act LCC, Alana Graber, Joe Grandy, Alex Marrs / Annie Shea, Ryan R. Ratelle, Daniel Wallace, Ltd., and Lindsey and Benjamin Weisman. Brierpatch Productions is General Manager, Brian Curl is Education Director, Bethany Stewert is Production Manager, and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance $22 - $127 and are available online at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. For group tickets, please contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212.093.9705.

For more information on Austen's Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City Photo
The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City

The six actors that play the “Comedian Harmonists” in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony will be Manilow's guests at his five highly anticipated concerts at Radio City Music Hall May 31 – June 4.

Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes Photo
Jodi Benson Defends THE LITTLE MERMAID Lyric Changes

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated film version of The Little Mermaid, is defending the lyric changes in the upcoming 2023 live action remake. Earlier this year, composer Alan Menken revealed that lyrics in 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' and 'Kiss the Girl' had been updated to reflect a modern day Disney princess.

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards

The 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were presented on May 22, 2023 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

Review Roundup: MONSOON WEDDING at St. Anns Warehouse; What Did the Critics Think? Photo
Review Roundup: MONSOON WEDDING at St. Ann's Warehouse; What Did the Critics Think?

St. Ann's Warehouse presents Mira Nair's musical theater vision of her endlessly resonant and romantic love story, welcoming audiences inside the frenzied leadup to an arranged marriage beset by modern tensions. Read the reviews for Monsoon Wedding here!


More Hot Stories For You

THE LION KING to Welcome New Young Simbas Beginning in JuneTHE LION KING to Welcome New Young Simbas Beginning in June
Pasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony AwardPasadena Playhouse To Receive 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award
Photos: Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, and More Attend NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS GALAPhotos: Ariana DeBose, Audra McDonald, and More Attend NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS GALA
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCKWill Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You