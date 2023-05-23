AUSTEN'S PRIDE Will Play One-Night-Only Concert at Carnegie Hall

Producer R. Erin Craig announced today that the new musical Austen's Pride will play a one-night-only concert engagement at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 PM. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs and orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs, Austen's Pride is directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri, who will also conduct the evening, and choreography by Lisa Shriver. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are now on sale.

“We are so thrilled to reintroduce Austen's Pride to the world with a magnificent concert staging, complete with a brilliant cast and a lavish 24-piece live orchestra at the prestigious Carnegie Hall,” said R. Erin Craig. “Following a prolonged pandemic-induced break, we couldn't have imagined a more fitting way to propel this stunning production into the future. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing with you all the exciting surprises that are to come.

In this extraordinary new musical of “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen's Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world's stages.

Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Also directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers 'Pride and Prejudice' with the author's personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen's Pride captures the lilt of Austen's language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen's Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT.

Austen's Pride is produced by R. Erin Craig and Fitzwilliam LLC with The Fourth Act LCC, Alana Graber, Joe Grandy, Alex Marrs / Annie Shea, Ryan R. Ratelle, Daniel Wallace, Ltd., and Lindsey and Benjamin Weisman. Brierpatch Productions is General Manager, Brian Curl is Education Director, Bethany Stewert is Production Manager, and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Tickets for this one-night-only performance $22 - $127 and are available online at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. For group tickets, please contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212.093.9705.

For more information on Austen's Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.