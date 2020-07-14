ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Explores Immigration And Citizenship This Week
What does it mean to be a good democratic citizen, and who gets to become one? How do our perceived civic duties change when democracy is under threat? Where do we get our ideas about what we "ought" to do (vote? wear masks?) in the first place?
Guests:
Sara Wallace Goodman, Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Political Science at UC Irvine, and the author of the award-winning book Immigration and Membership Politics in Western Europe. She just completed a brand-new manuscript, Citizenship in Hard Times, has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, and is currently researching partisan responses to Covid-19.
Keith Price is a comedian, actor, writer, radio personality and podcaster. He was the first out, Black personality ever on Sirius XM, and he is currently the host and executive of Keith Price's Curtain Call. He is a regular guest on NY1 ON STAGE and the Dean Obeidallah show, and has performed standup comedy and his acclaimed one-man shows all over the US.
Ask A Political Scientist is hosted by Andrea Jones-Rooy, PhD: political science professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at the NYU Center for Data Science (as well as a comedian and circus performer).
-
