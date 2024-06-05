Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Asian AF, the hit Asian-American variety show is back at UCB New York!

Asian AF (Asian As F***) is the premier Asian American variety show in Los Angeles and New York.

Asian AF spotlights the best Asian American actors, stand-up comedians, improvisers, sketch performers, storytellers, and more. After four sold-out shows at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Asian AF is delighted to be back in NYC!

Hosted by Nicole Asava (Barry) & Donald Chang (Search Party).

Featuring Peter Wong, who just released his new comedy special Don't Move, & Youngmi Mayer, whose new book “I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying” just came out!

Improvisation by The Joy F*ck Club (rotating cast): Jenny Arimoto (Asian Not Asian), Nicole Asava (Younger), Alex Cheng (UCB), Donald Chang (High Maintenance), Kurt Cruz (Kuko), Florence Friebe (Karmila), Achilles Stamatalaky (Broad City), Akmal Tajuhan (Duchovny), and Angel Yau (Azn Pop)

ASIAN AF has been featured on several news sites such as The New York Times, LA Times, NBC News, ABC News, Vulture, SoCal Public Radio (KPCC), and more. Asian AF has been the headlining act for several comedy festivals, including SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest (SF), The Del Close Marathon (NYC), Austin Sketchfest, Baltimore Comedy Festival, SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival (PA), 2nd Best Fest (Richmond, VA), and the District Improv Festival (Washington, D.C).

Asian AF

Thursday, June 20th @ 7 pm

Upright Citizens Brigade Theater

242 E. 14th St. New York, NY 10003

(646) 922-8580

$10 presale, $15 day of show