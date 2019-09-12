APECT Chamber Music Series Opens Season With Schubert Quintet, Featuring The Formosa Quartet And Cellist Peter Wiley
ASPECT Chamber Music Series opens its fourth New York City season of illuminating performances with Schubert Quintet on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Italian Academy of Columbia University. The concert features the Formosa Quartet and cellist Peter Wiley in Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, D956.
Composer, writer, and producer Misha Donat presents an illustrated talk about the miraculous outpouring of music Schubert composed in the year in which he died, at the tragically early age of thirty-one. Like so much of Schubert's output, his Quintet lay forgotten and unpublished for more than twenty years after his death, but today is rightly cherished as one of the peaks of the chamber repertoire. Donat was a senior music producer at BBC Radio 3 for more than 25 years. He now works as a freelance writer, lecturer and producer. He provides program notes on a regular basis for the Wigmore Hall, Edinburgh Festival, Aldeburgh Festival, Royal Festival Hall and other venues. He is currently working on a new critical edition of the Beethoven piano sonatas being published by Bärenreiter.
ASPECT Chamber Music Series' fall season continues with Haunted Minds on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Italian Academy of Columbia University featuring the Ariel Quartet and an illustrated talk by Nicholas Chong and Russian Elegy on Thursday, December 4, 2019 at 7:30pm at Bohemian National Hall featuring violinist Misha Keylin, cellist Zlatomir Fung, and pianist Pavel Nersessian with an illustrated talk by Stephen Johnson.
Program Information
Schubert Quintet
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:30pm
Italian Academy of Columbia University | 1161 Amsterdam Ave | New York, NY 10027
Tickets: $45 includes wine and refreshments
Link: https://www.aspectmusic.net/payment-test/schubert-quintet
Performers:
Formosa Quartet
Peter Wiley, cello
Illustrated talk by Misha Donat
Program:
Schubert - String Quintet in C Major, D956
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was... (read more)
Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.... (read more)
JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the s... (read more)
Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, A... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway
BroadwayWorld has learned that real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will come to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite f... (read more)