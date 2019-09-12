APECT Chamber Music Series Opens Season With Schubert Quintet, Featuring The Formosa Quartet And Cellist Peter Wiley

ASPECT Chamber Music Series opens its fourth New York City season of illuminating performances with Schubert Quintet on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Italian Academy of Columbia University. The concert features the Formosa Quartet and cellist Peter Wiley in Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, D956.

Composer, writer, and producer Misha Donat presents an illustrated talk about the miraculous outpouring of music Schubert composed in the year in which he died, at the tragically early age of thirty-one. Like so much of Schubert's output, his Quintet lay forgotten and unpublished for more than twenty years after his death, but today is rightly cherished as one of the peaks of the chamber repertoire. Donat was a senior music producer at BBC Radio 3 for more than 25 years. He now works as a freelance writer, lecturer and producer. He provides program notes on a regular basis for the Wigmore Hall, Edinburgh Festival, Aldeburgh Festival, Royal Festival Hall and other venues. He is currently working on a new critical edition of the Beethoven piano sonatas being published by Bärenreiter.

ASPECT Chamber Music Series' fall season continues with Haunted Minds on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Italian Academy of Columbia University featuring the Ariel Quartet and an illustrated talk by Nicholas Chong and Russian Elegy on Thursday, December 4, 2019 at 7:30pm at Bohemian National Hall featuring violinist Misha Keylin, cellist Zlatomir Fung, and pianist Pavel Nersessian with an illustrated talk by Stephen Johnson.

Program Information

Schubert Quintet

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:30pm

Italian Academy of Columbia University | 1161 Amsterdam Ave | New York, NY 10027

Tickets: $45 includes wine and refreshments

Link: https://www.aspectmusic.net/payment-test/schubert-quintet

Performers:

Formosa Quartet

Peter Wiley, cello

Illustrated talk by Misha Donat

Program:

Schubert - String Quintet in C Major, D956





