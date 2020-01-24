AN INCONVENIENT TALK SHOW Returns Next Month

Everyone's favorite former vice president and environmental crusader is now a late night comedy talk show host, and he's taking no prisoners in this riotous breakdown of the current state of climate change. An Inconvenient Talk Show brings together New York's hottest comedians (Comedy Central, SNL, UCB, etc) and world's hottest climate experts (NASA, VICE, NYU, Smithsonian, etc) to tackle the globe's hottest problem.

In February 7th's show, Al Gore will explain what exactly #ExxonKnew - because (and here comes a quote from an article you should read) "the fossil fuel industry saw this climate chaos coming, then literally and figuratively added fuel to the fire, doubling down on a business model incompatible with the science of stopping global warming." (Guardian)

Our Guest Climate Expert: Dr. Geoffrey Supran (Harvard) is a research associate in the department of the history of science at Harvard University, where he investigates the tactics of fossil fuel interests. He previously co-led the fossil fuel divestment campaign at MIT, as well as the first major scientist protests against the Trump administration.

Featuring:

John Trowbridge (All That)

Milly Tamarez (Deada$$)

Jon Wan (MTV)

Kelley Quinn (Viceland).

Mark Vigeant (Comedy Central Clusterfest's Up Next)

Mamoudou N'Diaye (Mic)





