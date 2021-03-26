AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Original London Production Comes to DVD and Blu-ray This Summer

An American in Paris, starring Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this summer.

The filmed production is of the original London cast, which also features Zoe Rainey, David Seadon-Young, Haydn Oakley, and Jane Asher.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar winning film, tells the impassioned story of love in the 'City of Light'. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI struggling as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a romance of art, friendship, and love.

The musical first opened at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris in December 2014 and then at the Palace Theatre on Broadway in April 2015. Incorporating songs from George and Ira Gershwin, the book is by Craig Lucas. The musical won several Tony Awards.

The Broadway production closed in October 2016. A US national tour opened in the autumn of 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts, and a London West End production opened at the Dominion Theatre in March 2017. The Italian premiere took place in Genoa in Teatro Carlo Felice in October 2018.

Pre-order the DVD or Blu-ray on Amazon here!