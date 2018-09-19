AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes to BroadwayHD

Arriving just in time for the 120th birthday of the legendary George Gershwin, BroadwayHD will debut the dazzling hit musical An American in Paris, featuring a live captured performance from London's DOMINION Theatre in 2018. The filmed performance headlines original Broadway stars Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and British Royal Ballet dancer Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin along with a company of 50 cast members including Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

This breathtakingly beautiful Broadway Musical and winner of four Tony Awards® tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography, An American in Paris has captured the hearts of audiences across the globe.

Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world's best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

Related Articles