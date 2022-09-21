AMT Youth Theatre Announces Fall 2022 Classes

AMT Theater, led by veteran Broadway composer Al Tapper and under the artistic direction of playwright and producer Tony Sportiello, announced that the AMT Youth Theatre will begin its 2022 season on Saturday, September 24th and will continue through January 22nd. Fresh off the heels of its highly successful sold-out run of Shrek Jr., AMT Youth Theatre's Fall 2022 season will feature musical theater and drama courses for kids and young adults ages 6-18 and will culminate with a full-scale production of the Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast that will run Wednesday, January 18th - Sunday, January 22nd on AMT's modern new Off-Broadway stage, located in the heart of the theater district at 354 West 45th St. https://www.amttheater.org/children-s-theater



In addition to the three musical theatre classes that will be performing Beauty and the Beast Jr., two separate drama classes that are being offered will culminate in those student's performing in an original play written for and inspired by them. The program also offers a weekly tap class and features guest appearances by Broadway performers and other industry leaders.





There are classes in musical theatre, acting, dance, voice, Shakespeare, writing and more. Students have the ability to learn and perform on a Bonafede Off-Broadway stage, just steps away from the Al Hirschfield theatre. They'll also have the opportunity to work alongside Broadway actors, including masterclasses. The classes and experiences they lead to provide for an unforgettable experience for any young performer.



Helmed by AMT's Youth Artistic Director, Mary Lauren, AMT Youth Theatre has students experience many aspects of staging a professional production and performing it for the general public.







"I'm so jazzed about this year's classes. We're offering opportunities for youth to perform in published Broadway musicals and original plays with a team of experienced New York Artists leading the way," says Ms. Lauren. "I'm a firm believer that arts education not only creates talented souls, but it also creates loving, empathetic and accepting ones too. At AMT, youth find a safe home to create and be exactly who they want to be."





Classes, descriptions of each, schedules, age ranges and fees are outlined below.



TO REGISTER INTERESTED STUDENTS AND PARENTS CAN FILL OUT THIS FORM.





SATURDAYS

Musical Theater - (ages 9 - 14)

9:00am - 10:00am

This class includes training in acting, singing, dancing and storytelling. The classes will culminate with performances of the Broadway show Beauty and the Beast in our Off-Broadway theater.

$100 a month plus costume/registration Fee - $50

Musical Theater Auditioned - (ages 11 - 18)

10:00 - 11:30

This class includes training in acting, singing, dancing and storytelling. The classes will culminate with performances of the Broadway show Beauty in The Beast in our Off-Broadway theater.

(Please send an audition video to mary@amttheater.org of a 1-minute musical theatre song.)

$125 a month

Musical Theater - (ages 6 - 9)

9:00 - 10:00

This class includes training in acting, singing, dancing and storytelling. The classes will culminate with performances of a Broadway show in our Off-Broadway theater.

$80 a month -plus costume/registration Fee - $50

Older Drama - (ages 11 - 18)

10:00 - 11:00

This class focuses on acting. There will be training in several different acting techniques, styles, improv and more. There will also be a writing/creation element to this class. The class will culminate in a new show written by the teacher and inspired by the youth.

$100 a month

Younger Drama - (ages 6 - 11)

11:15 - 12:15

This class focuses on acting. There will be training in several different acting techniques, styles, improv and more. There will also be a writing/creation element to this class. The class will culminate in a new show written by the teacher and inspired by the youth.

$80 a month

WEEKDAY Tap - (All ages)

$80/month