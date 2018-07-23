AMERICAN GIRL LIVE Will Launch National Tour from Skokie, Illinois This December

Experience American Girl® in an all-new musical, coming to a city near you! AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship.



AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a creative collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment. The original production is currently in development by producer Simone Gianfrancesco (Lifetime's Bring It! Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, John Cleese and Eric Idle Live), with Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue Live, Rated P...For Parenthood) as writer, and Gina Rattan (Matilda, Billy Elliot, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) attached to direct.

The current tour itinerary is as follows:

Dec 21 - 30: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie, IL

Jan 06: Macomb Center, Clinton Township, MI

Jan 10: Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord, NH

Jan 11 - 13: Belding Theater, Hartford, CT

Jan 17: Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Jan 19: Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Jan 20: Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Jan 24: Carson Center, Paducah, KY

Jan 25 - 27: Lexington Opera House, Lexington, KY

Feb 02: The Appell Center, York, PA

Feb 03: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield CT

Feb 09 - 10: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust: Byham Theater, Pittsburgh, PA

Feb 22 - 24: Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Boston, MA

Mar 05: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greeneville, TN

Mar 07 - 09: Blumenthal Performing Arts - McGlohon Theater, Charlotte, NC

Mar 10: Gaillard Center, Charleston, SC

Mar 22 - 23: Parker Playhouse, Ft Lauderdale, FL

Mar 24: Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

Apr 14: Gallo Center for the Arts, Modesto, CA

Apr 16 - 20: Piper Theatre, Mesa, AZ

May 13 - 19: Marcus Center, Milwaukee, WI

For tickets, visit: http://americangirllive.com/#tour



American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl's spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and American Girl's classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.







