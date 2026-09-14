ALIAS SMITH & JONES to Perform Blues and Soul at Teddy's

New York City-based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones(Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will bring their classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD “Hit and Run” back to East Harlem-based Teddy's F&B Bar & Grill(2171 2nd Avenue) in Manhattan on Saturday, September 19, 2026 . Part of the venue's Live Music Series, the free event (no cover + drink specials!) takes place between 7pm – 10pm Patrons must be 21 years of age or older (with valid ID).

Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by guitarists Hiro Suzuki & Paul Bauman and special guests! In their earlier “Derelicts” format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition. As Alias Smith & Jones they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York.

Teddy's is located on 112th Street and can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 110th St or 116th St, or the M15 or M15-SBS (bus) on 2nd Avenue, in Manhattan.

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