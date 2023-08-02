ALADDIN on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Aladdin on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Aladdin playing on Broadway?

Aladdin is running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre. It is located at 214 West 42nd Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Aladdin on Broadway?

The New Amsterdam Theatre is just steps from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and slightly further away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

When did Aladdin open on Broadway?

Aladdin began previews on February 26, 2014 and offically opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. It is the fifth longest-running show currently on Broadway.

Is Aladdin playing outside of New York City?

Yes! Aladdin is currently touring the US and can also be seen in Tokyo and Madrid. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 15 million people to nine productions and has played in the Netherlands, Australia, Mexico City and Germany.

What is Aladdin based on?

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

What is Aladdin about?

Set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah, the story follows the familiar tale of a poor young man who is granted three wishes by a genie in a lamp, which he uses to woo a princess and to thwart the sultan's evil Grand Vizier.

Who wrote Aladdin?

Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

How long is Aladdin?

Aladdin is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does Aladdin play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Aladdin?

The main chaarcters in Aladdin include: Aladdin, Genie, Jasmine, Jafar, Iago, Sultan, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Aladdin?

The opening night cast of Aladdin included: Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Genie), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman (Jafar), Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Clifton Davis (Sultan), Brian Gonzales (Babkak), Jonathan Schwartz (Omar), and Brandon O'Neill (Kassim).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Aladdin?

No. Aladdin has welcomed many replacement performers since it opened on Broadway in 2014.

What songs are in Aladdin?

Musical numbers in Aladdin include:

"Overture"

"Arabian Nights" – Genie, Company

"One Jump Ahead" – Aladdin, Ensemble

"One Jump Ahead (Reprise)" – Aladdin

"Proud of Your Boy" – Aladdin

"These Palace Walls" – Jasmine, Attendants

"Babkak, Omar, Aladdin, Kassim" – Babkak, Omar, Aladdin, Kassim, Ensemble

"A Million Miles Away" – Aladdin, Jasmine

"Diamond in the Rough" – Jafar, Iago, Aladdin

"Friend Like Me"– Genie, Aladdin, Ensemble

"Friend Like Me (Reprise)/Proud of Your Boy (Reprise I)" – Genie, Aladdin

"Prince Ali"– Genie, Babkak, Omar, Kassim, Ensemble

"A Whole New World" – Aladdin, Jasmine

"High Adventure" – Babkak, Omar, Kassim, Ensemble

"Somebody's Got Your Back" – Aladdin, Genie, Babkak, Omar, Kassim

"Proud of Your Boy (Reprise II)" – Aladdin

"Prince Ali (Sultan Reprise)" – Sultan, Ensemble

"Prince Ali (Jafar Reprise)" – Jafar

"Finale Ultimo" – Genie, Aladdin, Jasmine, Company

Does Aladdin have a cast recording?

Yes! The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Original Boradway Cast recording was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2015.

Did Aladdin win any awards?

Aladdin was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2014, winning one for Best Perfromance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (James Monroe Iglehart). Iglehart also won a Drama Desk Award for his performance in the same year.

Can I bring my child to Aladdin?

Yes! Aladdin is recommended for ages 6 and up. All guests require a ticket, regardless of age.

How do I get tickets to Aladdin?

Does Aladdin have a lottery?

Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 9AM the day prior to the performance until 3PM the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery. Click “Enter Now” for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not. If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card.

