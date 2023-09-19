ALADDIN, HAMILTON, HADESTOWN & More Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return to the heart of New York City’s Theater District on Sunday, October 1, 2023, and has added more tables from beloved Broadway shows and extraordinary auction lots.

The outdoor celebration, which runs from 10 am to 7 pm, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shows just added to the table lineup are Aladdin; Back to the Future: The Musical; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Hadestown; Hamilton and Some Like It Hot. They join the previously announced tables for & Juliet, Here Lies Love, The Lion King, Kimberly Akimbo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Six and Sweeney Todd, plus special tables from The Phantom of the Opera and the 40th anniversary of the original cast of La Cage aux Folles. These shows will be among more than 50 tables from theater owners, producing organizations, unions, guilds, fan clubs and more lining West 44th and West 45th Streets.

Among the bevy of one-of-a-kind treasures and exclusive experiences just added to the live and silent auctions are handwritten and signed musical phrases, lunches and backstage meetings with Broadway stars, props used in performances, rare vintage collectibles and autographed Playbills and posters from current and classic Broadway shows.

The latest auction lots, which are now up for early online bidding at broadwaycares.org, include:

● Handwritten and signed musical phrases from Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim and more

● Lunches with Broadway, film and television icon Alan Cumming, Oscar winner and Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose, 2023 Tony winners J. Harrison Ghee and Bonnie Milligan, acclaimed Tony-winning Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner and hit songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman



● The ultimate package celebrating Disney on Broadway’s 30th anniversary, with VIP tickets to Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, backstage tours after the shows, a rare, private visit to the Disney on Broadway offices above the New Amsterdam Theatre with a meet-and-greet with Disney Theatrical Productions president and producer Thomas Schumacher and more



● A trip to London, complete with roundtrip business class airfare on United, to see three West End shows, including Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends andmeeting two of its stars, Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga



● VIP tickets to the celebrated revival of Merrily We Roll Along, with the opportunity to go backstage to meet its three beloved stars of stage and screen Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe



● A script from the original production of Chicago with notes from Bob Fosse’s assistant, as well as a letter from Fosse, rehearsal notes, a piano/vocal score and more

● Opportunities to pick the brains of Broadway luminaries and legends in one-on-one virtual meetings with Charles Busch, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Joel Grey, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jerry Mitchell and Bernadette Peters

● Meet Back to the Future: The Musical stars Roger Bart, Liana Hunt, Casey Likes and Jelani Remy after seeing the show from the best seats in the house, and get a backstage tour of the Winter Garden Theatre with Remy as your guide

Plus early bidding is also open on dozens more lots including one-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Sara Bareilles, Carol Channing, Jessica Chastain, Daniel Craig, Andre De Shields, Andrew Garfield, Steve Martin, Katharine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, Patti LuPone, Pedro Pascal, Bette Midler, Alex Newell, Eva Noblezada, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Hal Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Elaine Stritch, Aaron Tveit, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

Every dollar donated during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help ensure a safety net of services for those in the performing arts and help provide access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and more to those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Theater lovers around the world also will be able to digitally join in the Flea Market fun with the return of the online #FleaBay auctions on eBay. Details will be announced soon.

Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction wrapping up the day starting at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Bidding will continue for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley during the in-person event, with lots rotating every 30 minutes between 10 am and 4 pm.

Broadway and TV favorite Bryan Batt, who’s currently starring in Pay the Writer at Signature Theatre, returns as host of the live auction alongside esteemed auctioneer Nick Nicholson. Back to the Future: The Musical’s Jelani Remy will co-host the silent auction with veterans Todd Buonopane and Michael Goddard.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at Click Here.