ACTORS WITH ISSUES Podcast Celebrates 100 Episodes

The Actors With Issues podcast, hosted by actor and journalist Juan Ayala, will celebrate its 100th episode on Monday, April 25.

The podcast explores celebrity guests' careers and the obstacles they've overcome through open, honest and casual conversation. What started as a passion project during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a space for actors, rising and established, to share their victories, struggles and advice for their fellow artists.

Throughout the first 100 episodes, Ayala has interviewed a tremendous range of talent from across the entertainment arena including: Patina Miller, Broadway's Pippin, Sister Act; David Alvarez and Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story; Golden Globe nominee Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade; Asher Grodman and Brandon Scott Jones, CBS' hit comedy Ghosts; Leah Harvey, Apple TV+'s Foundation; and Mackenzie Lansing, HBO's Mare of Easttown.

"I started this podcast to provide a platform for my fellow artists to share their stories and experiences and speak from the heart." Ayala shared. "I never imagined it would evolve to what it is today, nearly two years later, where I've interviewed actors I've seen onstage and on-screen, and admired for years. Actors With Issues is a feel-good podcast for actors, artists and fans everywhere. I can't wait to see what the next 100 episodes bring."

Ayala is a Connecticut native, now based in New York City, and produces and hosts the weekly podcast Multicultural TV Talk for MediaVillage.com. It features conversations with on-screen talent and creatives highlighting diversity, inclusivity and representation in the entertainment industry. He's also a content creator at LatinBabbler.com, a platform dedicated to showcasing Latin excellence, where he writes film reviews, co-hosts The Latin Babbler Show, and hosts a monthly spin-off show LatinArte, similarly interviewing rising and established Latin-American figures from across entertainment.

Actors With Issues is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and wherever else you get your podcasts, with full video interviews available to watch at www.youtube.com/ActorsWithIssuesPodcast. Follow them on Instagram @actorswithissues.