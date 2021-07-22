Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 22, 2021  
A psychological thriller: Don't miss Dr. Glas

DR. GLAS
by Jeffrey Hatcher
directed by David Ellenstein
featuring Daniel Gerroll

Streaming July 21-Aug 15
World Premiere of the Streamed Production

This psychological thriller slowly unravels a life-and-death moral dilemma of passion and desire with humor and intrigue. Based on the Swedish masterpiece novel and penned by Jeffrey Hatcher ("Holmes and Watson"), and starring Obie winner Daniel Gerroll (TV's "The Blacklist" and film "Chariots of Fire"), this World Premiere of the streamed production of DR. GLAS is a gripping finale to North Coast Rep's streaming season. Reserve your tickets now.

Buy tickets to streaming event HERE


