Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A WONDERFUL GUY: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, Out May 3

Joel Grey, John Cullum, Len Cariou, Ben Vereen, Michael Rupert, Terrence Mann, and more are featured in interviews.

Mar. 25, 2021  
A WONDERFUL GUY: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, Out May 3

Eddie Shapiro will release his new book A WONDERFUL GUY: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, on May 3.

In A WONDERFUL GUY, a follow up to Nothing Like a Dame, Eddie Shapiro sits down for an intimate, career-encompassing conversations with 19 of Broadway's most prolific and fascinating leading men. Full of detailed stories and reflections, the talks dig deep into each actor's career; together, these chapters tell the story of what it means to be a leading man on Broadway over the past fifty years.

Spanning through three generations of luminaries from icons of the stage like Joel Grey and Ben Vereen to the newest crop of leading men like Raul Esparza and Christian Borle along with a host of others, A WONDERFUL GUY brings more fly-on-the-wall opportunities for fans to savor, students to study, and even the unindoctrinated to understand the life of the performing artist.

Actors interviewed in the book include Joel Grey, John Cullum, Len Cariou, Ben Vereen, Michael Rupert, Terrence Mann, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marc Kudisch, Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Will Chase, Christopher Sieber, Norbert Leo Butz, Christian Borle, Raúl Esparza, Gavin Creel, Cheyenne Jackson, and Jonathan Groff.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Corey Mach
Corey Mach

Related Articles
Rafe Spall to Lead TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD West End in 2022 Photo

Rafe Spall to Lead TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD West End in 2022

Barks and Karimloo to Star in Movie Musical TOMORROW MORNING Photo

Barks and Karimloo to Star in Movie Musical TOMORROW MORNING

Samantha Pauly & More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund Photo

Samantha Pauly & More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

VIDEO: Leung & De Shields Speak About the Healing Power of Broadway Photo

VIDEO: Leung & De Shields Speak About the Healing Power of Broadway


More Hot Stories For You