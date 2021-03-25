A WONDERFUL GUY: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, Out May 3

Eddie Shapiro will release his new book A WONDERFUL GUY: Conversations with the Great Men of Musical Theater, on May 3.

In A WONDERFUL GUY, a follow up to Nothing Like a Dame, Eddie Shapiro sits down for an intimate, career-encompassing conversations with 19 of Broadway's most prolific and fascinating leading men. Full of detailed stories and reflections, the talks dig deep into each actor's career; together, these chapters tell the story of what it means to be a leading man on Broadway over the past fifty years.

Spanning through three generations of luminaries from icons of the stage like Joel Grey and Ben Vereen to the newest crop of leading men like Raul Esparza and Christian Borle along with a host of others, A WONDERFUL GUY brings more fly-on-the-wall opportunities for fans to savor, students to study, and even the unindoctrinated to understand the life of the performing artist.

Actors interviewed in the book include Joel Grey, John Cullum, Len Cariou, Ben Vereen, Michael Rupert, Terrence Mann, Howard McGillin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marc Kudisch, Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Will Chase, Christopher Sieber, Norbert Leo Butz, Christian Borle, Raúl Esparza, Gavin Creel, Cheyenne Jackson, and Jonathan Groff.