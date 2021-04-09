A WIDER WORLD A New Historical Novel from Karen Heenan Announced

Author Karen Heenan has announced the upcoming release of her new historical novel, A Wider World. Scheduled for released by Authors 4 Authors Publishing on April 25, 2021, this is book two in the Tudor Court series.

Memories are all he has...

Now they could save his life.

Returning to England after almost five years in exile, Robin Lewis is arrested and charged with heresy by the dying Queen Mary. As he is escorted to the Tower of London, Robin spins a tale for his captor, revisiting his life under three Tudor monarchs and wondering how he will be judged-not just by the queen, but by the God he stopped serving long ago.

When every moment counts, will his stories last long enough for him to be saved by Mary's heir, the young Queen Elizabeth?