A Very Broadway Valentine's Day at 54 Below

On Valentine's Day, Broadway's favorite couples and musical director Benjamin Rauhala will celebrate Broadway romance, both on and off-stage. Featuring many of Broadway's most romantic songs, heartfelt and hilarious stories from each couple, and the open-hearted cello stylings of Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, this concert makes for the perfect date-night, and is sure to make your Valentine's Day unforgettable! This is one concert no hopeless romantic should miss!

Featuring Broadway couples:

Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Kara Lindsay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical)

Kyle Dean Massey (ABC's Nashville) and Taylor Frey (The View Upstairs)

Tad Wilson (Rock of Ages) and Jessica Phillips (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert)

Robert Lenzi (South Pacific) and Krystina Alabado (American Psycho)

Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon) and Clay Thomson (Matilda)

F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Ephie Aardema (The Bridges of Madison County)

Stephen Mark Lukas (The Book of Mormon) and Brian Letendre (Mary Poppins)

RJ Valliancourt (Diaspora) and Sara Kapner (Rags)

Marc Phaneuf (Cats) and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (The Bridges of Madison County)

Chris Meissner (FOX's Grease: Live) and Kathereyne Penny (Frozen - Live at the Hyperion)

Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon) and Patrick Sulken (Kinky Boots)

Marie Eife (Full House! The Musical!) and Kelly Thomas (Legally Blonde Asia Tour)

David Ingber (Fantasy Football: The Musical?) and Emily McNamara (Gettin' The Band Back Together

Cast is subject to change.

A Very Broadway Valentine's Day will be presented on February 14th, 2018 for two performances only - at 7:00PM and 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum.. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/broadway-valentines-day/





