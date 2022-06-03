A Special Concert Celebration Featuring The Music Of Legendary Late Jewish Singer Debbie Friedman Comes To Park Avenue Synagogue

Israeli singer Bat Ella, a long-time collaborator of the renowned late Jewish singer and songwriter Debbie Friedman, will join Park Avenue Synagogue Cantor Azi Schwartz for a special concert to celebrate the music and legacy of the legendary artist. Bat Ella, who performed with Friedman throughout the U.S. and Europe, has made it her life's mission to translate Friedman's lyrics into Hebrew for the Israeli audience, helping to fulfill the musician's dream that her music be sung in Israel.

The tribute to Friedman will also feature videos of Friedman's songs performed around the world in Jewish communities in the Netherlands, England, Israel, Argentina, Jamaica and Uganda. Additionally, representatives of Friedman's protege, Shira Kline, and Josh Nelson, who will be using Friedman's guitar, will also participate. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Natasha Hirschhorn, Cantor and Music Director of Congregation Ansche Chesed in New York, will be performing Friedman's You Are the One (Reb Nachman of Bratslav's Prayer) in Ukrainian.

Friedman's music continues to have an enormous impact on liberal Jewish worship and culture. One of the brightest stars of contemporary Jewish music, Friedman, who died in 2011, gave Jews around the world a new way to connect with prayer, spirituality, and community. She is credited for making traditional liturgy more relevant, accessible, and spiritual. A feminist, she used her music and lyrics to empower women. "The more our voices are heard in song, the more we become our lyrics, our prayers, and our convictions," Friedman once said. Her music also highlighted the concept of healing and her prayer for healing has become a focal point in many modern Jewish services.





Cantor Schwartz and Bat Ella were deeply influenced by Debbie Friedman and they wanted to create a tribute to recognize Friedman's lasting impact, especially since it was not possible to safely gather on the 10th anniversary of her yahrzeit (death) in 2021. The special concert will provide Friedman's legion of fans with the opportunity to remember and engage once again with the beloved singer's music.

How:

To attend in person, please register for free at: https://www.tfaforms.com/4976016

Register in advance for the live stream here