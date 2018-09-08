A 'Saved By The Bell' Musical Almost Came to Broadway

Broadway has no shortage of screen-to-stage adaptations, but another one was once in the works, according to EW.

Pop star Debbie Gibson was once approached about composing a musical version of Saved By The Bell.

When EW asked Gibson about a 90s show she'd like to give

"Oh, my God, that is so fun! Wait, was Saved by the Bell in the '90s? The first thing that popped into my head would be Saved by the Bell," Gibson said. "I was actually at one point turning it into a musical. So I would say bring it back and turn it into a really kitschy, catchy musical."

Series executive producer Peter Engel and Linda Mancuso, an NBC executive who helped launch the series, approached Gibson about the potential musical, but the project was shelved after Mancuso died in 2003.

"They had talked about composing and writing lyrics," Gibson said. "I found a draft of that script in my garage recently when I moved and went, Oh my god, this is still a great idea. "People love nostalgia. It's not happening, but we're re-opening it [with this conversation]."

Saved by the Bell aired on NBC from 1989-1992, and it spawned two spin-offs: Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

Read more on the EW.

Related Articles