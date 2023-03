A SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK CABARET Announced At Don't Tell Mama, April 21

Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Cabaret, directed by Sebastian Henson, comes to Don't Tell Mama, April 21 at 9 PM!

The cast includes Sebastian Henson (Fidelity Theatricals) as Peter Parker, Marlowe Baker as Mary Jane Watson, Spencer Gonzalez as Norman Osborn, Cat Tron as Arachne, and the ensemble, Kenedi Chriske, Matthew Penalva, Tanner Sands and Cat Tron.

Musically Directed by Benjy Balatbat, Max Bartos on Guitar and Alvaro Domingo on Drums.

Cover is $20 with a $20 two-drink minimum, cash only. Make sure to get your tickets to have a great time!