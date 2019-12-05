A Reading Of END THE CYCLE To Be Presented In The Fertile Ground Festival 2020

END THE CYCLE a One Act play written by Tiffani Barbour (Law & Order, The Leftovers, Mamma Mia First Nat'l Tour) & Stephanie St. James (Portlandia, The Color Purple First Nat'l Tour, Footloose, Fame) is being presented in the Fertile Ground Festival 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

END THE CYCLE follows the story of Denise, a complex, struggling mother of three who takes the law into her own hands, when she discovers the horrifying truths about her children.While awaiting her fate, an unlikely and hesitant ally emerges in Andrea, a corrections officer suffering loses of her own. As they try to manipulate a broken system, lies intertwine with hope, tragedy brings promise and no one's life will be the same.

The play will have its first reading in the Fertile Ground Festival on February 1 & 2, 2020.

The cast features actresses Ayanna Berkshire (Twilight, Extraordinary Measures, Lean on Pete, Wendy and Lucy and The Dust Factory, plus television shows: American Vandal, Chicago PD, Portlandia, Documentary Now!, The Librarians, Castle, Grey's Anatomy, Awake, Leverage, Significant Mother) and Wendy Allegaert (Stumptown Clown Collective). Full cast announcement coming soon. Learn more at www.endthecycleproject.com.





