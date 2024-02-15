A PARTY WITH BETTY COMDEN AND ADOLPH GREEN Starring Mallory Portnoy and Nick Blaemire to Play Cafe Carlyle

A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green starring Mallory Portnoy and Nick Blaemire will play its first exclusive New York engagement on Sunday, March 3, and Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Café Carlyle. Portnoy and Blaemire will portray the legendary songwriting team, reprising the roles they played in the Academy Award-nominated Netflix film, Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper. With Musical Director Marco Paguia on piano, A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green is directed by Maggie Burrows.



In A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Ms. Portnoy and Mr. Blaemire embody the raw chemistry and show biz panache that made Betty Comden and Adolph Green one of the most legendary double acts in the history of American entertainment. Putting a modern and personal spin on an iconic show, Blaemire and Portnoy create a singular event that slyly mixes their own stage personas with those of the songwriting team they portray so well.



A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green first enraptured New York audiences in November 1958 with a buzzy 5-performance engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre. The show featured an original book written by Comden and Green themselves, and a range of songs they wrote with collaborators like Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne, Andre Previn, Saul Chaplin, and Roger Edens. It was an instant smash and quickly moved to Broadway opening on December 23, 1958, at the John Golden Theatre. In 1977, the duo came back to Broadway in a slightly updated revival before taking the show on tour. The legend of the show has been kept alive throughout the ensuing decades thanks in large part to its beloved cast recordings.

How to Purchase Tickets



Guests at A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green, all of whom will enjoy a two-course meal before or during the performance, are asked to choose from one of the following dinner seatings: 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. Reservations can be booked by calling 212 744 1600 or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292426®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.exploretock.com%2Fcafecarlyle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Suggested attire is “Late 50’s Cocktail Party.” The Café Carlyle is located within the Carlyle Hotel, Madison Avenue at 76th Street. This presentation of A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green is a prelude to an upcoming full-length theater version.



A Party with Betty Comden and Adolph Green is produced by Rick Miramontez.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson