A Muse-ic Lesson: Counting Down the Best Songs in Stage-Bound HERCULES!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, The Public Theater will conclude its summer season at the Delacorte Theatre with free performances of the Public Works' musical adaptation of HERCULES (August 31-September 8), with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, and directed by Lear deBessonet.

Based on the Disney animated film, will feature the film's beloved score, plus additional original songs by the film's composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock. Journey with Hercules in this new stage adaptation that invites New Yorkers from all five boroughs to participate in a joyous musical that celebrates the heroes found in all of us.

The music from the 1997 film, which featured Broadway voices like Susan Egan, Roger Bart, LaChanze, and Lillias White, remains some of the greatest in the Disney songbook. While we await the new songs, we're counting down our five favorite musical moments from the movie. Which one are you living to see on stage?

5. "The Gospel Truth"

4. "A Star Is Born"

3. "I Won't Say I'm In Love"

2. "Go The Distance"

1. "Zero to Hero"

PUBLIC WORKS is a national and international initiative of The Public Theater that seeks to engage the people of New York by making them creators and not just spectators. Led by Founder Lear deBessonet and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, Public Works deliberately blurs the line between professional artists and community members, creating theater that is not only for the people, but by and of the people as well.

