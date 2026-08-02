A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Be Presented By SB Theatricals

New York Theatre Company SB Theatricals is set to present their take on William Shakespeare's classic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream.

A dark, sensual reimagining of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, SB Theatricals invites audiences into a world where desire, danger, and fantasy collide beneath the cover of night. Far removed from the play's reputation for whimsy, this production explores the woods as a place of mystery and transformation, where hidden longings emerge and the boundaries between love, lust, and illusion begin to blur.

Forced to flee Athens after Hermia is ordered to marry the man her father has chosen or face death, she and Lysander escape into the forest in search of freedom. Their plans unravel when Helena reveals their secret to Demetrius, setting all four lovers on a chaotic pursuit through the darkness. Meanwhile, the fairy kingdom is thrown into turmoil as Titania and Oberon wage a battle for power, prompting the mischievous Puck to intervene with magical consequences that send every relationship spiraling into delightful disorder. And, meanwhile, the Mechanicals just want to put on a good show.

Performed by Jasmyn Ackah, James Camacho, Brianna Lucille Demmings, James Dirck, Molly Felsher, Charlotte Flatley, Johnny Kavanagh, Ervin Melara, Melina Rabin, Chyna Renee, KP Sgarro, and Vaibhav Taparia; directed by Emma Rose Brooks. Produced by Leonard J. Santos, SB Theatricals, and Leonard Santos LLC.

Blending romance, comedy, and enchantment with an atmosphere that is equal parts seductive and unsettling, this rendition of A Midsummer Night's Dream embraces the play's darker undercurrents while celebrating its enduring humor and heart.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will perform at the Chain Theatre located at 312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $30. Performances run August 20-23. The run time is 80 minutes and all ages are permitted. Tickets can be purchased: https://onthestage.tickets/show/leonard-santos-llc/sbtmidsummer2026

Cast Information:

James Dirck plays Puck. James originated the roles of Ronan in "Query" (TNC) and Peter in "Neverland Never Ends" (NYTF). Other stage credits include the national tour of the TheatreWorks USA/2 Beans Productions "Miss Nelson is Missing" (Adam), the Off-Broadway premieres of "Lili Marlene" (Jacob) at St Luke's and "Captain Filthy Fred" (Bob Warrins, Jr.) at La MaMa.

Jasmyn Ackah plays Helena. Jasmyn is a Bronx-born and raised, MFA-trained actress driven by a love of transformative storytelling and authentic human connection. Her recent credits include Clyde in Clyde's by Lynn Nottage and Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet.

Charlotte Flatley plays Hermia. Charlotte is a NY-based actor, clown, improviser and graduate of the Atlantic Acting School Professional Conservatory. Recent theater credits include playing Flute/Mustardseed in Resident Dilletante's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Maggie in Welcome to Our Exorcism by Matthew Moore, Henrietta Iscariot in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Stephen Adly Guirgis, and #25 in The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe.

KP Sgarro plays Lysander. KP is a TNB actor-musician-mc. Select NYC: Love's Labor's Lost (Smith Street); Coriolanus (Nocturne); R&J, 12N, Othello, As You, Macbeth (Match: Lit); ...Stunning Death (Loading Dock); Slaughter City (Small Boat); Little Egg Big World (BBTF); more @ No Exit, ExpoFest, The Brick. Regular at Barefoot Shakespeare's UNREHEARSED and SERIALS @The Tank. Select Music: Midsummer (QCNY); AYLI, 12N, Othello (Match: Lit); more @ The Tank, Festival circuit.

James Camacho plays Demetrius. James is an actor and comedian based in NYC. He has appeared on the TV shows, 'Law & Order' and 'FBI'. He has also appeared in the movie 'Before I Go' with Annabella Sciorra and Willie Garson, and just filmed a role in the upcoming film, 'She Gets it From Me' with Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei. He studied at the Mason Gross School of Arts.

Johnny Kavanagh plays Nicholas Bottom. Johnny Kavanagh is a queer actor, comedian, dungeon master and teaching artist currently pursuing the MFA from The Actors Studio Drama School. Recently they took to the ring for the variety wrestling show 'Fight for the Files' and were a finalist in the '26 NYC Queer Comedy Festival.

Ervin Melara plays Oberon and Theseus. Ervin is a New York based actor with experience across theater, film, and dance. His theater credits include Much Ado About Nothing and Trojan Women, while his screen work includes independent features such as Fair Haven and Five Month Trial. A physically expressive performer, Ervin brings humor, rhythm, and emotional openness to his work.

Molly Felsher plays Titania and Hippolyta. Molly is a New York City based actor, director, and producer originally from South Florida. In 2024, she graduated from the University of Michigan where she received her BFA in Acting. Molly was recently seen in a production of A Comedy of Errors with Shakespeare Sports, The Wolves at Southampton Cultural Center, and an original dance theatre production, PROMETHEUS. BEGINNING. which was presented at the Sibiu International Theatre Festival (FITS) in Sibiu, Romania.

Melina Rabin plays Quince. Melina is a Brooklyn-based actor and dramaturg. Past projects include Dirty Books (Bated Breath Theatre Co.), Henry IV Pt. 1 (Foul Fiend Theatre Troupe), and Cabaret Echo (Citizen Arts). Melina earned her BFA in Theatre from NYU Tisch, where she also studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. She now uses her theater degree to perform children's puppet shows at Puppetsburg NYC.

Vaibhav Taparia plays Flute and Egeus. Vaibhav is a South African actor of South Asian descent based in New York City. He is a Sands College of Performing Arts MFA graduate at Pace University. Some of his credits include Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph at NextStop Theatre Company, Witch by Jen Silverman at the ASDS Rep Theatre & Flaco by Dakota Silvey at the East Village Basement.

Brianna Lucille Demmings plays Starveling and Fairy One. Brianna is a New York City-based actor dedicated to telling stories that foster empathy and inspire change. She recently earned her MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University. Recent credits include Jonah (Actors Studio Drama School Rep), Extinction (Theatre East/Powerhouse Theatre), and Women in Manhattan (Actors Studio Drama School).

Chyna Renee plays Snug and Fairy Two. Chyna is an NYC based actress. Having recently graduated from AMDA she is super excited to have this opportunity. Her past projects include Donna from Defying Gravity and Cassie from Thinner than Water.

S.B. Theatricals is a New York City-based theatre company dedicated to empowering creatives by providing an inclusive and versatile space to bring their visions to life. Whether showcasing new works or reimagining published pieces, we champion artistic freedom and collaboration, fostering a community where bold ideas and unique voices take center stage in the heart of the theatrical world.

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